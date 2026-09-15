Tom Brady turned a routine NFL broadcast moment into an unexpected hip-hop tribute when he dropped a famous 50 Cent lyric on live television. The former quarterback's quick reference to “In Da Club” caught fans off guard, but it did not escape 50 Cent's attention. The rapper soon responded with a message praising Brady's winning record, reviving a connection between the NFL icon and 50 Cent's music that stretches back several years.

50 Cent reacts to Tom Brady's ‘In Da Club' reference

Brady made the surprise reference while calling the Philadelphia Eagles' game against the Washington Commanders for FOX on September 13. During the broadcast, NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino was celebrating his 55th birthday.

Instead of offering a standard birthday greeting, Brady borrowed one of 50 Cent's most recognizable lines. “Go shawty, it's your birthday,” Brady said.

The moment quickly made its way across social media, with some viewers surprised to hear the seven-time Super Bowl champion casually quote one of rap's biggest hits.

50 Cent eventually saw the reaction. On September 14, the rapper shared a post about Brady's broadcast moment and made it clear that he appreciated the nod. “Don't worry Tom is gonna win, all he do is win,” 50 captioned the post on Instagram.

The response also highlighted a long-running musical connection between the two stars. Brady has previously turned to 50 Cent's music during some of the biggest moments of his football career.

Tom Brady and 50 Cent share a Super Bowl soundtrack history

The relationship between Brady and 50 Cent's music goes beyond the latest NFL broadcast. In 2019, Brady used “Many Men” in an Instagram post after the New England Patriots defeated the San Diego Chargers in the playoffs.

The song choice immediately caught 50 Cent's attention. The rapper responded at the time:

“Oh s–t he gonna do it again, he listening to Many Men getting his mind right,” 50 responded at the time.

Brady eventually delivered another championship. After leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in 2021, he once again used “Many Men” alongside a post celebrating his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

The track appeared on 50 Cent's 2003 debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. While “Many Men” became one of the rapper's most recognizable songs, it never entered the Billboard Hot 100.

For 50 Cent, though, the song has found an unusual place in NFL history through Brady's celebrations. Now, with Brady bringing “In Da Club” into an NFL broadcast, the unlikely connection has gained another memorable chapter.

The latest exchange also shows why moments like these travel so quickly. Brady did not need a long speech. One familiar lyric was enough to spark a wave of reactions and bring a piece of 50 Cent's music into the middle of Sunday football.