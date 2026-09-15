Christian McCaffrey is often seen as one of the NFL's toughest running backs, but his life away from football looks very different. His wife, Olivia Culpo, has shared moments that show McCaffrey in a role fans rarely see on game day. Their growing family has brought new responsibilities, with the couple raising their daughter while preparing for another baby. Culpo's glimpse into their home life shows how much McCaffrey's world extends beyond football. Behind the 49ers star's intense schedule is a young family that remains at the center of his life, even when his career takes him far from home.

Olivia Culpo's Home Moment Shows Christian McCaffrey As A Husband And Father

Culpo has occasionally given followers a window into the family life she shares with McCaffrey.

One of those moments came while McCaffrey was away with the San Francisco 49ers. Culpo watched the team from home with their daughter, Colette, and their dog beside her.

She captioned the moment, “Go Dada!!!!”

It was a simple family scene, but it offered a sharp contrast to the image of McCaffrey fans usually see. On the field, he is known for his physical style and demanding workload. At home, he is simply Colette's father.

That family role has become even more important as Culpo prepares to welcome their second child. She previously shared a glimpse of the less comfortable side of pregnancy while caring for their young daughter.

“I can confirm this is as uncomfortable as it looks,” Culpo wrote alongside a photo showing her growing baby bump.

Christian McCaffrey says watching his wife give birth gave him a newfound level of respect for women



“That was gnarly. I have such a newfound respect for women and my wife for what they go through during that process. I remember thinking to myself, I'm here. I've got to dial in.… pic.twitter.com/kPgtefrNky — Josh Chambers (@JoshChambers) September 1, 2026

The posts have helped show the everyday side of a family living around the demands of professional football.

Christian McCaffrey's Growing Family Has Changed How He Views His NFL Career

McCaffrey has also been open about how fatherhood has affected his outlook.

The 49ers running back has spoken about the importance of having his family around his football career. Seeing them before games gives him a reminder of why he continues to work through the pressure and physical demands of the NFL.

His daughter's presence has made those moments especially meaningful. McCaffrey has previously reflected on how much it means to him that Colette can be around his games, even if she is too young to remember them later.

McCaffrey and Culpo began dating in 2019 before getting engaged in 2023. They married in June 2024 and welcomed Colette in July 2025. They later announced that their family would grow again.

For all the attention McCaffrey receives as a San Francisco 49ers star, Culpo's posts offer a different picture. They show a player balancing an elite NFL career with the ordinary responsibilities and emotional moments of family life.