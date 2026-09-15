Drake Maye threw three interceptions in New England's 13-10 Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, including a late pick that killed the Patriots' last real shot at winning. He completed 23 of 33 passes for 178 yards and posted a 54.9 passer rating. That kind of performance would raise eyebrows for any starting quarterback, but for Maye, who threw for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and just eight interceptions last season, it raised something louder: concern from inside the league.

What did the NFL executive say about Drake Maye's 2026 start?

NFL insider Jason La Canfora, reporting for Casino Guru on September 15, spoke to a longtime NFL personnel executive who did not soften his words. "I don't like where he is," the executive said of Maye, then added, "I think it's going to get weird there."

That is not the kind of language you expect to hear about a quarterback who just led his team to Super Bowl LX. But one week into the 2026 season, the concerns are real and grounded in specifics. A scout cited by La Canfora questioned the Patriots' depth on both offensive and defensive lines and suggested that when New England falls behind, Maye gets forced into obvious passing situations, which is exactly when defenses can pin their ears back and attack. The scout's worry is not just about Maye as a passer. It is about what happens to the entire offensive structure when the Patriots cannot control the game script.

Maye himself did not dodge accountability after the Seattle loss. He told NFL.com that his impatience "cost us the game." That is a telling admission. Not deflection, not blame-sharing. He owned it. That part is encouraging. The actual turnovers, however, are a harder thing to shake, especially heading into a matchup against Pittsburgh.

Is Drake Maye's decision-making a real concern heading into the Steelers game?

The Steelers present a different kind of test. Pittsburgh defenses tend to be physical, disciplined, and opportunistic, which is a combination that punishes quarterbacks who force throws under pressure. If Maye carries the same impatience he showed in Seattle into this game, the problems will compound quickly.

That said, the Week 1 tape was not entirely grim. Maye rushed for 47 yards and accounted for five first downs on the ground. The Patriots kept it within one possession all night. The defense held. The offense had chances. His dual-threat ability gave the offense a second dimension when passing lanes closed. The margin for error just appears much thinner this year, with opponents better prepared and the schedule less forgiving than in 2025.

One NFL general manager told La Canfora simply: "They are coming back to earth." That might be true. But the more pressing question is whether Maye has enough around him to handle the fall if the roster cracks at the offensive tackle and skill positions the way league evaluators believe it might.

The Steelers game will not answer everything. But it will answer something.