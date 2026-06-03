Taylor Swift's latest announcement has received support from two familiar faces in the NFL world. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, recently reacted to exciting news involving the global pop star, quickly catching the attention of fans online. Their unexpected social media move sparked fresh buzz, especially given the Mahomes family's close friendship with Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The attention started after Swift revealed that her new track, I Knew It, I Knew You, will appear on the soundtrack of Pixar's upcoming movie, Toy Story 5. Soon after the announcement, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shared the update with followers on Instagram.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes react to Taylor Swift's Toy Story 5 announcement

Patrick Mahomes reposted one of Taylor Swift's Instagram story slides that featured beloved Toy Story characters Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie along with the title of her new song. Brittany Mahomes later shared the same image, showing support for Swift's latest project.

Swift also announced that fans will get different versions of the song, including acoustic and piano editions. The track is expected to arrive on streaming platforms later this week, while limited collector's edition CDs have already opened for pre-orders.

The update quickly became a talking point among fans because of the close connection between Swift and the Mahomes family. Since Swift began dating Travis Kelce, the group has often been spotted together at games, private events and celebrations, turning their friendship into a regular topic among NFL and pop culture followers.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce face pressure ahead of the new Chiefs season

Away from social media headlines, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are preparing for what could become a defining season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce recently committed to another year with the franchise after signing a one-year contract, ending questions around his future in the league. Mahomes, meanwhile, continues his recovery after suffering an ACL injury late last season. Early reports have suggested he could return in time for Week 1 if progress continues in the right direction.

Kansas City heads into the upcoming season with major expectations after missing the playoffs with a disappointing 6-11 record last year. With Mahomes and Kelce expected to lead the team again, the Chiefs will be hoping to turn things around and return to playoff contention.