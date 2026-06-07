Few power couples in American sport have built wealth as fast as NFL star Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes. What began as a high school romance in Texas has turned into a multi-million-dollar success story built on professional sports, business ventures, endorsement deals and real estate investments. As of 2026, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are estimated to have a combined net worth of around $175 million. Patrick contributes the bulk of that wealth, while Brittany has built her own successful business and investment portfolio. Together, their fortune continues to grow through NFL earnings, brand partnerships, sports ownership stakes and other investments.

Patrick Mahomes' NFL Contract Remains The Foundation

The biggest driver of the family's wealth is Patrick Mahomes' landmark contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2020, the superstar quarterback signed a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million, one of the richest deals in sports history. The contract transformed Mahomes from a franchise quarterback into one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

Beyond his salary, he continues to earn tens of millions annually through endorsements. The Chiefs quarterback reportedly earns more than $20 million annually from sponsorship deals and has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world. His long list of partners includes Adidas, State Farm, Subway, Oakley, T-Mobile, Coors Light, Boss, Head & Shoulders, Essentia Water, Airshare and Whataburger, among others. He also became the first NFL player to receive a signature shoe from Adidas.



Brittany Mahomes Has Built Her Own Business Success

Brittany Mahomes, too, has created a substantial business profile of her own. A former professional soccer player, Brittany launched fitness ventures, built a strong social media brand and became a founding co-owner of the National Women's Soccer League club Kansas City Current. Her personal net worth is around $15 million. The Kansas City Current has become one of the most valuable clubs in women's football. The franchise's valuation is approximately $325 million, making Brittany's ownership stake one of the most successful investments in her portfolio.

Inside Their Sports And Business Empire

The Mahomes family's investments extend beyond football. Patrick owns stakes in several sports organisations, including the Kansas City Current, Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer and the Kansas City Royals baseball franchise. He has also invested in technology and wellness companies while building a reputation as one of the most active athlete-investors in American sports.

One of his best-known business moves came through Whataburger. Mahomes became part of an ownership group that helped bring the Texas-based fast-food chain into the Kansas City market. That investment has continued to expand, with the group now operating dozens of restaurants across Missouri and Kansas. One of his most high-profile business ventures outside football is 1587 Prime, the upscale Kansas City steakhouse he co-owns with Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.

Inside Patrick And Brittany Mahomes' Luxury Homes

The Mahomes family's most talked-about property is a custom-built estate in Belton, Missouri, spread across about eight acres. The property features a private football field with Mahomes' logo, a soccer field, a golf hole, a swimming pool and a pond. Before moving into the estate, the couple lived in a renovated mansion in the Kansas City area. They also own property in Texas, where Mahomes spends part of the offseason. The home includes luxury amenities and sits near a golf course.