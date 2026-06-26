The debate over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi reached The Pat McAfee Show in a lighthearted moment that quickly caught fans' attention. Popular streamer, IShowSpeed, a long-time supporter of Ronaldo, was on the show during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was forced to wait for Pat McAfee to provide his own pick in the famed GOAT debate.

Instead of answering the question directly, McAfee told a story about Messi's impact on the United States, building suspense. While the delayed disclosure was exciting for fans, it stretched Speed's patience and led to a comical discussion that quickly went viral on social media.

Pat McAfee kept building suspense before sharing his Lionel Messi opinion

During the conversation, McAfee explained why he had been impressed by Lionel Messi since the Argentine star arrived in the United States. Rather than immediately naming his favorite player, he spoke about Messi's influence on American soccer and the excitement he has created wherever he plays.

McAfee said: "There was an opportunity to come to America, or take a billion dollars to play. Both the guys, I think, got offered that, and one of the guys came to America, and I said, 'Okay, I'll take it. I'll keep an eye on Leo Messi down here.'"

He continued: "I've watched him sell out every stadium here, I've watched him turn people into soccer fans, and then he gets a hat trick first game."

As McAfee continued sharing his thoughts, Speed became eager for a simple answer instead of a longer explanation.

IShowSpeed's funny response made the live exchange even more memorable

Speed finally interrupted the conversation with a playful complaint, asking McAfee to stop delaying his answer.

He said: "Get to the point, man, just say your answer. You're like scrambling eggs, you keep scrambling and flipping. Serve the dish. Let's hear it."

Instead of delivering a straight answer, McAfee answered with another joke.

"I like my eggs messy, baby. And they are unbelievable. They are unbelievable."

The playful banter rapidly became one of the interview's best moments, with fans loving the connection between the two stars. Their back and forth was funny and provided a comic twist to one of sports biggest debates.

The timing also added to the moment's relevance, as Messi and Ronaldo continue to make headlines throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Speed remained faithful to Ronaldo, but McAfee said that Messi's impact on soccer in the United States had left a lasting impression on him which brought the legendary GOAT debate back to life once more.