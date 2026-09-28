Jordan Love's wife, Ronika Stone Love, had an upsetting experience at Lambeau Field after the Green Bay Packers' 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The former professional volleyball player said her vintage Chanel purse and camera were allegedly taken from a clear bag belonging to her family after they moved to the family area. For Ronika, the incident was especially painful because the missing items held personal value. She later opened up about what happened on TikTok, asking fans to watch for the belongings in Green Bay or online.

Ronika Love says her purse and camera disappeared

Ronika said her family initially believed they had simply misplaced the large clear bag. After returning with security, they found it, but two of the belongings she valued most were missing.

“All the items were in one big clear bag, and then we went down to the family area, realized it was forgotten, went up with security...big clear bag was found, but the coolest things in there — my stuff — were gone.”

The missing items included a vintage Chanel bag and her camera. Ronika explained that the camera was particularly meaningful because photography has become part of her everyday life.

“If you know me, you know I've always got my camera on me. I'm always taking photos, and now, they're just gone.”

The incident left Ronika shaken, although she said she was feeling better by the time she spoke about it publicly. She also admitted that she had been particularly upset when she first realised what had happened. “I was really down bad when it first happened.”

Jordan Love's wife makes appeal after Lambeau Field incident

Ronika said she was surprised that the alleged theft happened at Lambeau Field, adding that she had expected a different experience in Wisconsin.

She asked her followers to keep an eye out for the vintage Chanel purse and camera, whether they came across them around Green Bay or saw them listed for sale online. She also pointed out that her identification was inside the missing bag, potentially making it easier for someone to return it.

“Not gonna lie, my heart broke a little,” Ronika said. She later added, “Dang, people aren't as chill as I thought.”

The incident came just two days after the Packers suffered a heavy home defeat to the Falcons on Sept. 24. While the loss was difficult for Green Bay, Ronika's experience added another frustrating moment to the family's night at the stadium.

Ronika and Jordan Love married in June 2025 after beginning their relationship in 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ranya Capri Love, in May 2026. Ronika's latest account has since drawn attention online as she hopes the personal belongings can be recovered.