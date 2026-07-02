New York City is bracing for a brutal heat wave this Fourth of July weekend. And Mayor Zohran Mamdani's latest warning has fans reading between the lines. While urging residents to stay cool and stay inside, Mamdani added a pointed aside about anyone renting out MSG to get married, hypothetically. The comment lands just as reports suggest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan to host wedding celebrations at Madison Square Garden this weekend. A routine safety briefing has quickly turned into the latest clue in an ongoing guessing game.

NYC mayor's quirky heat wave warning doubles as a cheeky nod to Taylor Swift's big day

Zohran Mamdani hasn't come out and said the wedding is happening. But his choice of words keeps pointing that way. In a video posted online, he told New Yorkers, "It's been a great month to be a fan in New York City, but this week, it's about to get a lot tougher. We are entering what could be the most extreme heat wave this city has seen in over a decade." Then came the line that got everyone talking. "We're ready, but we wanna make sure you are too. Especially if you're celebrating the World Cup or the 4th of July, or renting out MSG to get married, hypothetically."

This isn't the first time he's brought it up either. Mamdani mentioned the wedding at a June 15 press conference too, while talking about World Cup security and the city's packed week ahead. "We know it coincides with July 4th, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding, all happening at the same time," he told reporters.

Asked directly if he had received an invite, his answer was short. "No and no." Two weeks later, at a June 30 briefing on the heat wave, he leaned into the joke again. He told New Yorkers to stay inside and stay cool, adding that if you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden, you will be staying inside, and you will be staying cool.

What do reports say about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding plans?

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has confirmed anything publicly. But the details making the rounds are hard to ignore. The New York Times cited sources saying the couple plans an intimate gathering of around 100 guests at MSG on July 2. A bigger event is expected on July 3, with roughly 1,000 attendees and possible stage appearances. Permits have reportedly been filed to close streets near MSG from July 2 through midday July 4.

Amtrak police were also told to prepare for Swift's wedding that weekend. Several Kansas City Chiefs players are said to have booked rooms at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square around July 3, adding yet another layer to the speculation building around the couple's big weekend in the city.