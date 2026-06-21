Gisele Bündchen drew attention on Father's Day after sharing a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Joaquim Valente. The post celebrated his role within their family and included several personal moments with their children. While the message was meant to honor Valente, many fans quickly noticed another detail. The supermodel focused entirely on her current family life, sparking a wave of reactions and debate about the absence of former NFL star Tom Brady from the tribute.

Gisele Bündchen praises Joaquim Valente and shares family moments on Father's Day

Bündchen marked the occasion with a series of family photos featuring Valente alongside their young son and her children, Benjamin and Vivian. The images offered a glimpse into their life together and highlighted the close relationship Valente appears to have built with the family.

Along with the photos, Bündchen shared a message praising her husband's character and influence. "Happy Father's Day @joaquimvalente! Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency,” Bündchen wrote.

She continued by describing Valente as “an incredible role model” and said their family was grateful for him. The post also included a tribute to her father, Valdir Bündchen, whom she thanked for his guidance and support throughout her life.

Fans clash over Tom Brady's absence from the Father's Day tribute

Although the tribute focused on Valente, much of the online conversation centered on Brady. Fans offered sharply different opinions, with some arguing there was no reason for Bündchen to mention her former husband in a post dedicated to her current family.

“Didn't she divorce him? Why would she post about him on Father's Day? lol,” one user wrote. Another added, “She doesn't need to post about her ex that's clearly not their dynamic.”

Others felt the message carried a deeper meaning. “Yeah her compliment to this man really sounds laced with strikes at TB. This really puts a dent in the compliment though I hope he doesn't see it that way,” one commenter wrote.

The discussion soon turned into a broader debate about Brady and Bündchen's former marriage. One supporter of the seven-time Super Bowl champion commented, “Tom Brady spent years building a life with Giselle, raising three children, providing for his family, and being a devoted husband and father.”

Others defended Bündchen's perspective. “Anyone who has read Gisele's biography knows how dedicated she was to her children, she basically lived like a single mom,” one fan wrote while discussing Brady's demanding NFL career.

Several users also found humor in the controversy. “I mean she did say 'happy father's day to all the dads out there' so that does include him,” one commenter joked. Another playfully referenced Brady's retirement decision, writing, “All the dude had to do was quit when she asked.”

The renewed attention comes weeks after Brady included Bündchen in his Mother's Day tribute. While both have moved on since their 2022 divorce, the Father's Day post once again put their relationship history under the spotlight and sparked a fresh round of fan debate online.