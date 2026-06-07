Kayla Nicole appears to be embracing a fresh chapter in life as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's rumored wedding plans continue to dominate headlines. As online conversations around her former relationship continue, Nicole made it clear that she is focused on herself and enjoying life on her own terms. Nicole, who dated Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce on and off between 2017 and 2022, recently spoke about where things stand in her personal life. While wedding rumors involving Kelce and Swift continue to spread, Nicole's latest remarks quickly sparked major conversation online.

Kayla Nicole shares honest dating update as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift rumors grow louder

Speaking to TMZ during the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, Kayla Nicole revealed that she is actively dating but keeping things casual. In a playful moment, she joked that she is “single as a dollar bill,” making it clear she is enjoying her freedom and exploring new possibilities.

Nicole also hinted that she may be entering her “video vixen season” after appearing in a Chris Brown music video. The influencer appeared upbeat while discussing her growing opportunities in entertainment and said she is open to what comes next.

She also shared that while she would consider hosting a dating show because of her journalism background and podcast experience, appearing as a contestant is not something she sees herself doing right now.

Kayla Nicole's comments spark mixed reactions as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wedding buzz continues

Nicole's comments quickly drew strong reactions online, especially as rumors surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's reported wedding plans continue making headlines. While neither Kelce nor Swift has publicly confirmed wedding details, speculation about a major ceremony in New York City has fueled fan discussions.

Some social media users rushed to support Nicole and praised her appearance. One user wrote, “Kayla out here looking like a whole MEAL and Travis really traded that for vanilla ice cream with sprinkles? Bro fumbled the bag for the stadium tour.” Another commented, “And Kayla is more beautiful than Taylor Swift. I know for sure Taylor Swift will stress that guy after their wedding.”

Not all reactions were positive, however. One critic wrote, “Single as a dollar bill. Costs about a dollar bill. Net worth, a dollar bill. PATHETIC and DESPERATE as per usual,” while another questioned her continued media attention, writing, “Funny how you have to mention Kelce for people to know who she is.”

Some critics also pushed back against the attention surrounding Nicole, with one social media user writing, “No man has claimed her in 4 years,” while another called her “toxic” and questioned why TMZ continued covering her story. Despite the divided opinions, Nicole appears focused on moving forward, balancing work opportunities while keeping her dating life fun and casual.