The Kansas City Chiefs had plenty to celebrate after opening the season 3-0, but Nick Wright saw two areas that could cause trouble later. While Patrick Mahomes looked sharp again and Kansas City kept finding ways to win, Wright pointed to problems on both sides of the line. The concerns became clearer after the Chiefs struggled to protect Mahomes against Miami and failed to record a sack for the second straight game. Even with those flaws, Wright remained confident enough to back Kansas City for another Super Bowl run.

Why Nick Wright has concerns about the Kansas City Chiefs

Wright's first concern centered on the left tackle spot. Josh Simmons, the Chiefs' 2025 first-round pick, had missed all three games while dealing with a back injury. His absence became more noticeable in Miami, where rookie Kahlil Benson struggled to contain the Dolphins' edge rushers.

Benson gave up three pressures and three quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus' initial grading cited by The Athletic. That left Mahomes taking repeated hits, including a hard shot from Chop Robinson in the fourth quarter.

The bigger concern for Wright, though, was the pass rush. Kansas City had recorded four sacks against Denver in Week 1, but the defense failed to sack Daniel Jones in Week 2 and Malik Willis in Week 3. “For what I have seen, my biggest concern is did they upgrade the pass rush enough?” Wright said.

The issue was not limited to sacks. Miami converted eight of 16 third downs, while Willis faced pressure on only nine of his 36 dropbacks. Wright believed the young defense could improve, but he wanted the Chiefs to become more consistent at getting off the field.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' 3-0 start

Even after those concerns, Mahomes had given Kansas City plenty of reasons for optimism. He completed 20 of 24 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns against Miami, helping the Chiefs pull away with two fourth-quarter scoring drives.

The offense had leaned heavily on Kenneth Walker III, whose running ability helped create more opportunities for play action. Mahomes completed 11 of 12 play action passes for 183 yards and a touchdown against Miami.

The Chiefs had won despite eight penalties for 50 yards, a missed field goal and a failed fourth down near the Miami goal line. Andy Reid acknowledged that the team had plenty to fix, while Mahomes said, “I know we can be better.” Wright's view remained clear despite those flaws. After pointing out the weaknesses, he said, “They're obviously going to win the Super Bowl again.”