The Kansas City Chiefs may not be done reshaping their offense. As training camp approaches, questions remain about who will become Patrick Mahomes' long-term top target, and that uncertainty has sparked fresh trade rumors around the league. One prediction gaining attention suggests Dallas Cowboys star George Pickens could eventually emerge as a target for Kansas City if circumstances change during the 2026 season.

The idea is far from reality today. Dallas has shown no indication that it wants to move Pickens, and the wide receiver has not publicly pushed for an exit. Still, in a league where seasons can change quickly, the possibility has become an intriguing offseason storyline for two teams with very different expectations.

George Pickens Trade Rumors Refuse To Go Away

The prediction came from Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, who floated the possibility of Pickens eventually landing in Kansas City. At the moment, there is little reason for Dallas to entertain the idea. The Cowboys acquired Pickens to strengthen the offense around Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Coming off a career year that included 93 receptions, 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, Pickens is exactly the type of playmaker teams spend years trying to find.

However, there is one factor worth watching: contract talks. Dallas handed Pickens a franchise tag but has not reached a long-term agreement. During the offseason, the Cowboys managed to secure extensions for running back Javonte Williams and kicker Brandon Aubrey, while Pickens remains without a new deal.

That does not automatically mean trouble is brewing. But if Dallas struggles during the season and negotiations remain stalled, frustration could become part of the conversation. Pickens has previously shown his emotions on the field during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making him one of the more closely watched players heading into the season.

Why The Chiefs Could Explore A Major WR Move

From Kansas City's perspective, the attraction is obvious. The Chiefs are still searching for stability at wide receiver. Xavier Worthy has generated optimism during training camp, but questions remain about the overall depth chart. Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Royals have potential, yet neither has established himself as a proven difference-maker.

The uncertainty surrounding Rashee Rice, too, is a factor. While Rice is back with the team, concerns over his off-field issues have reportedly complicated discussions about his future.

Kansas City also faces a future without Travis Kelce at some point. Finding another elite pass-catcher is becoming increasingly important for the franchise's long-term playoff hopes.

What Would Need To Happen For A Trade?

Any deal involving Pickens would likely require a dramatic shift in Dallas' season.

The Cowboys enter 2026 believing they can compete with Prescott leading the offense. If they remain in the playoff race, moving one of their best offensive weapons would make little sense.

But if the season unravels and Pickens continues producing at a high level without progress on a contract extension, the conversation could change. A package involving premium draft picks and a major defensive asset might at least force Dallas to listen.

For now, this remains one of the NFL's more fascinating trade rumors. Whether it becomes a real roster move may depend entirely on how the Cowboys and Chiefs look by the middle of the season.