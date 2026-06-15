The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026. For the better part of four months, the question of whether they would visit the White House in the traditional championship celebration has generated more column inches than the game itself. NBC Sports reported on Sunday that the visit apparently is not going to happen, though neither the team nor the White House has made any official statement to that effect.

That is precisely the point. There has been no announcement, no confirmation, no declined invitation and no formal refusal. The visit just has not happened, and based on the way the calendar is moving, it looks increasingly like it will not.

Coach Mike Macdonald confirmed at the NFL Combine that no invitation had arrived as of that point, with the team's position being that there was nothing to decide until one materialised. The White House did not respond to multiple inquiries from The Seattle Times. The absence of communication from both sides, sustained over four months, has become its own answer.

Why This One Is Different

The political backdrop makes Seattle's situation unique. The Seahawks are owned by the Paul Allen Trust, now managed by Allen's sister Jody Allen following his death in 2018. She is a Democratic donor with a well-documented record of supporting Democratic causes and organisations. The team is based in one of the most politically progressive cities in the United States, and the broader NFL landscape has changed significantly since the Eagles publicly declined their post-Super Bowl LIX invitation in 2025.

That Eagles decision mattered. It established that there was no formal penalty and no meaningful social consequence for a championship team choosing not to make the trip. It normalised the opt-out as an option. Whether the Seahawks are opting out or simply have not been invited remains technically unclear.

Where the Tradition Stands

The White House championship visit began in 1980 and had been a near-universal tradition for decades. It became progressively more complicated throughout both of Trump's terms as several teams declined, invitations were occasionally withdrawn, and the ceremony turned from a celebration into a political statement by default.

Prediction markets currently give the visit roughly a 37 to 45 percent chance of occurring before the end of 2026. The Seahawks play the Commanders on September 27, so they will be in the Washington area at some point. Whether anyone from the White House calls ahead of that trip remains to be seen.