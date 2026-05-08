Reports suggest the NFL is dealing with scheduling problems caused by concerts at several league stadiums. Global artists like Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Usher and Chris Brown already have shows booked during the football season, creating conflicts with possible game dates. Fans on social media are now reacting to the unusual situation, with many surprised that even the NFL has to work around concert tours before finalizing the calendar. The delay has also increased curiosity around which teams could be most affected once the full schedule is officially released later this month.

Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars concerts are reportedly affecting NFL schedule plans

Several NFL stadiums are expected to host major concerts during the 2026 season, and that is reportedly creating problems for the league's scheduling team. FOX Sports insider Greg Auman shared multiple examples on X while discussing the issue.

“Usher and Chris Brown play AT&T Stadium on Thursday/Saturday/Sunday of Week 1, so Cowboys will open the season on the road (or play Monday),” Auman wrote. He also pointed to scheduling conflicts involving Atlanta, Tampa and Los Angeles. Bruno Mars concerts could affect the Buccaneers, Dolphins and 49ers during different weeks of the season. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran's Saturday night stadium shows may force some teams into road games or Monday night matchups because of limited turnaround time for stadium crews.

Fans quickly reacted online after the report surfaced. Some called the situation “wild,” while others joked that pop stars now control the NFL calendar. Cowboys fans especially seemed frustrated after learning Dallas could lose important home dates because of concerts at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys could face one of the biggest scheduling headaches

The Dallas Cowboys could be among the teams most affected by the concert-heavy calendar. AT&T Stadium is set to host multiple concerts during important weeks of the season, including Usher and Chris Brown during Week 1 and Ed Sheeran later in the year.

That could push Dallas into extra road games or unusual primetime slots. The Cowboys are already entering a difficult season after struggling last year, and fans believe added travel could make things even tougher. NFL Broadcast Planning and Scheduling vice president Mike North recently explained that the league is still balancing stadium availability, television windows and broadcast negotiations before releasing the full schedule.

“These five games that are out there as a package that are being negotiated right now, love to know when, where those games are going to be played so we can schedule them accordingly,” North said. The NFL is expected to announce the complete schedule later this month.