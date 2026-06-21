NFL player salaries are again in the spotlight after former stars Joe Haden and Odell Beckham Jr. spoke out about how quickly big contracts can disappear due to taxes and personal expenditures. Comments from them have generated a heated reaction online, with plenty of fans stating that even with the deductions, NFL players are still some of the best paid in professional sports. The discussion has also renewed interest in how NFL contracts actually work and what players take home after signing major deals.

Joe Haden's explanation of NFL money reignites discussion about athlete spending

Former NFL cornerback Joe Haden recently opened up about the reality behind a lucrative contract he signed during his playing career. While many fans see a $50 million deal as life-changing wealth, Haden explained that the amount a player receives can look very different after taxes and personal expenses.

"I signed a five-year, $50 million contract. I had about $26.6 million guaranteed. My first year, I got a $12 million signing bonus. After taxes, I only touched around $7 million. The first thing I did was give my parents $3 million. Then I bought them a $1 million house. So right away, about $5 million was gone," he explained.

Haden also detailed additional purchases that reduced the money available to him. "I bought my brothers cars. I bought myself a penthouse. I got a Range Rover Sport and a Bentley GT. People hear $50 million and think you've got $50 million sitting in the bank. That's not how it works. You look up after all that and realize you might only have around $1 million left."

While many agreed that taxes and financial obligations significantly reduce headline contract figures, others pointed out that spending choices played a major role in Haden's example. The discussion quickly spread across social media, where fans questioned whether such situations should be presented as evidence that NFL players are not wealthy.

NFL salary reality shows why fans disagree with players on money issues

The conversation gained further attention because Haden is not the first former NFL player to make similar remarks. Odell Beckham Jr. previously argued that a $100 million contract is not as large as many people assume once taxes and other financial responsibilities are considered.

"I always explain this to people: You give somebody a five-year, $100 million contract, what is it really? That's five years for $60 [million]. We're getting taxed. That's $12 million a year you have to spend, use, save, invest, flaunt, whatever," he said.

Fan reaction was swift. Many argued that earning millions of dollars annually still places NFL players in a financial position that most people can only imagine. According to league salary estimates, rookie players earn a minimum base salary of around $840,000, while average salaries can climb into the millions depending on experience, position, and performance. The debate highlights the gap between public perception of athlete wealth and the financial realities players often describe, even if many fans remain unconvinced.