The NFL and the NFL Referees Association ratified a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement in May, ending a multiyear negotiation and avoiding a work stoppage heading into the 2026 season. Buried inside the deal is a provision that has drawn significant attention since ESPN broke down its finer details this week: officials who underperform during the regular season and miss out on a postseason assignment could now be sent to officiate UFL games as part of their development process.

NFL vice president of officiating training and development Ramon George explained the mechanism directly to ESPN. The shortened offseason period built into the new CBA is "really centered around individuals who underperformed during the season, and were not assigned to a playoff assignment." Those officials will begin working with their supervisors immediately after the season ends, reviewing each of their calls from the year and identifying mistakes in mechanics and positioning. After that review process, George said he will assign officials to work UFL games "if necessary."

Why This Matters Beyond Optics

It is the first direct, formal link between NFL officiating and the UFL, a league that has already become the NFL's unofficial developmental pipeline for players. Extending that role to officiating turns the UFL into something close to a minor league assignment for referees who have fallen below standard, a significant shift in how the NFL manages its on-field talent pool.

Not everyone close to the process is convinced it represents real change. Dean Blandino, the NFL's former officiating chief and current head of officiating for the UFL, was skeptical when speaking to ESPN. "More work and extra help is not a bad thing. It really isn't. Ultimately, however you package it, it's very similar concepts that were in place before. And that's where I think some of it is just window dressing." Other officiating insiders described the shortened offseason specifically as the most optics-driven element of the agreement.

What Else Changed in the Deal

The CBA also gives the NFL greater access to officials during minicamps, training camps and joint practices for formal training, and shifts postseason assignments away from strict seniority toward performance metrics. Super Bowl officials will receive a $17,720 bonus in 2026, with alternates earning $16,560, both figures rising by roughly $1,000 annually across the life of the agreement. It remains unclear how many officials could actually be reassigned to the UFL, or how that would affect the league's existing officiating staff there.