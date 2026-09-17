The NFL sent a memo to all 32 clubs on Wednesday confirming that defensive tackle Zxavian Harris and tight end Dae'Quan Wright are ineligible to visit, try out with or be signed by any NFL team during the 2026 season. The decision closes the door on both players' hopes of returning to professional football this year after a weeks-long saga involving LSU, the SEC, the NCAA and a Baton Rouge district court judge whose ruling set off a chain reaction that has left two young players without a team anywhere.

The memo, reported by Tom Pelissero, stated that Harris and Wright "returned to college and participated with their college football team after the opening of NFL training camp, and therefore they are ineligible to visit, tryout with, or be signed by NFL clubs during the 2026 NFL season." Pelissero added that the ruling is not inclusive of all draft-eligible players who returned to college, with the league directing further questions to the management council.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Wright is reviewing his legal options, saying: "Dae'Quan is looking at his legal options right now and we will have more to say in the near future."

How Harris and Wright Ended Up in No Man's Land

Both players were drafted by Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss before going undrafted following the 2025 college season. Harris signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent and was waived. Wright signed with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Cleveland Browns for training camp, where he was also waived.

After their releases, a Baton Rouge district court judge granted more than 40 former NCAA athletes from the 2022 recruiting class a fifth year of eligibility through a temporary restraining order, conflicting with an NCAA ruling that had restricted them. Both players enrolled at LSU hoping to take advantage of the ruling, setting up a head-on clash between the university and the SEC. The conference threatened sanctions including potential removal from the conference if LSU rostered players with professional contracts. A Louisiana appeals court upheld the judge's ruling protecting Harris and Wright on Tuesday, one day before the NFL sent its memo.

Why LSU Left Them Off the Roster Anyway

Despite winning in court, LSU coach Lane Kiffin chose not to add either player to the final 105-man roster for the season opener against Clemson, or for the Week 2 matchup against Louisiana Tech. The SEC's threat of severe punishments, up to and including removal from the conference, appears to have outweighed the court victory in the university's calculations. LSU still has two open roster spots and the players remain enrolled, but the NFL's ruling now makes their path back to professional football impossible before the 2027 season.