Patrick Mahomes is worth $160 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That number surprises people when they hear it alongside his contract, which was reworked in June 2026 into an eight-year deal worth $504.75 million, with incentives that can push the total to $522.25 million. The gap exists because a contract's total value, the cash a player has actually received, and their net worth are three different things, and most coverage blends them into one number until nobody can tell them apart.

Patrick Mahomes Contract: The June 2026 Restructure Explained

Mahomes first signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in July 2020, the largest contract in sports history at the time. The Chiefs restructured it in 2023 to guarantee him $210.6 million across the 2023-2026 period, the most ever guaranteed over four years in NFL history. In June 2026, with that deal running through 2031, the two sides tore it up entirely and replaced it with a new eight-year arrangement running through the 2033 season.

The new deal averages $63.1 million per year, with new money starting in 2027 averaging $64 million annually, the highest average annual value in NFL history. Mahomes is scheduled to receive $56.75 million in total cash during the 2026 season alone, including roster bonuses and a front-loaded base salary designed to give him immediate liquidity for investments. He earned approximately $50 million in cash during the 2025 season.

Patrick Mahomes Endorsements and Investments Beyond Football

Football is still the main engine, but it stopped being the only story years ago. Mahomes earns between $20 and $25 million annually from endorsement deals with Adidas, Oakley, State Farm, Coors Light, Hy-Vee and Head and Shoulders, among others. He holds minority ownership stakes in the Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City, the Kansas City Current and an F1 team, portfolio positions that are appreciating in value independently of how many passing yards he throws for in any given season.

He returned this season from a knee injury that cut his 2025 campaign short in December, was fully cleared for training camp in July and told reporters the knee felt so good he sometimes forgot about it. At 31, three Super Bowl titles deep, with the richest contract in NFL history just signed, Mahomes is not close to done building either number.