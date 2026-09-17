Steve Belichick's time at North Carolina has ended with an investigation at the centre of the story. The 39-year-old defensive coordinator resigned from the Tar Heels on Thursday, September 17, after the university completed its investigation into the football programme. His resignation will officially take effect on October 27, when his medical leave ends. The decision comes two weeks after UNC general manager Michael Lombardi also resigned, adding another major change to Bill Belichick's staff.

The University of North Carolina said the investigation found that “certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina's values and standards of conduct.” It also said those actions were “isolated” and “not a systematic failure.” UNC did not publicly detail the findings involving Steve, while WRAL had previously reported that outside investigators questioned people about allegations involving drug use.

All about Steve Belichick's Background And UNC Role

Steve Belichick comes from a football family, but his own coaching career began away from his father's NFL sideline. He played four seasons of lacrosse at Rutgers from 2008 to 2011 before joining the football team as a long snapper during his senior year. He later moved fully into coaching.

His coaching career took him to the New England Patriots, where he spent 12 seasons on Bill Belichick's staff. Steve worked with the safeties, defensive backs and linebackers before becoming the defensive play-caller from 2020 through 2023. He was part of five Super Bowl teams and three championship wins during his Patriots career.

Steve then became Washington's defensive coordinator in 2024 before joining his father at UNC in 2025. UNC's official staff page listed him as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. His exit now leaves Brian Belichick, his younger brother and UNC's safeties coach, set to handle defensive coordinator duties, according to The Athletic.

Why Steve Belichick Was Placed On Leave?

The latest chapter began on August 6, when Bill Belichick announced that his son was on medical leave. At the time, Bill said, “It's a medical situation so I really can't make any further comment.” Steve remained away from the team as outside lawyers continued examining the UNC football programme.

WRAL later reported that investigators questioned people about whether Steve had used drugs at university facilities or provided drugs to at least one player. Those were reported allegations, not findings released by UNC. On September 17, the university announced that the investigation had concluded and that “corrective actions” were being taken within the athletic department and Office of University Counsel.

Steve's resignation also follows Michael Lombardi's departure on September 3. Lombardi had been placed on administrative leave while the university investigated concerns involving the football programme. With both senior staff members now leaving, UNC's next step is to move forward under a changed coaching structure while Bill Belichick remains head coach.