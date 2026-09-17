The Detroit Lions travel to Orchard Park tonight for a game that carries more weight than a typical Week 2 fixture. The Bills beat the Houston Texans 36-31 in their opener. The Lions came through overtime in their own Week 1 battle before flying straight into a four-day turnaround. Thursday Night Football's 2026 regular-season slate opens tonight, and it does so at a building that has never hosted a regular-season NFL game before.

Highmark Stadium, the Bills' new $2.1 billion home in Orchard Park, New York, makes its regular-season debut tonight. Buffalo specifically arranged this matchup as the stadium's national coming-out moment, securing the Week 2 Thursday night slot to give the new building its biggest possible first impression. The Lions, nursing a short week and injury concerns in their secondary, arrive as one of the NFC's most dangerous teams regardless of context.

Bills vs Lions Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Stadium Details

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills kicks off tonight, Thursday September 17, 2026 at 8:15 PM ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The pregame show, TNF Tonight, starts at 7 PM ET. Al Michaels handles play-by-play alongside analyst Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung. Charissa Thompson hosts the studio coverage with Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman.

How to Watch Bills vs Lions on TV and Stream Live Tonight

The game airs nationally on Amazon Prime Video, the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football. Prime members can watch at no additional cost by opening the Prime Video app on any device and finding the game on the home or sports page. The game is also available on Twitch through the Prime Video channel.

Local viewers in the Buffalo and Detroit markets can watch over the air on their local affiliates. Mobile streaming is available through NFL+ for eligible subscribers. If you do not have an Amazon Prime account, a 30-day free trial is available for new members.

The Lions arrive without starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Jared Goff will need to protect the ball against Buffalo's pass rush on a short week. Josh Allen is healthy after returning from his knee injury and threw for 312 yards in the opener. The new stadium gets its first game.