Cameron Jordan returned to the New Orleans Saints facility on Tuesday for a contract visit and left with a deal in hand. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Jordan and the Saints are finalising a one-year, incentive-laden contract that will bring the eight-time Pro Bowler back for a 16th NFL season, all of them with the only team that has ever called his number. Later on Tuesday, Jordan announced his return on social media, calling it one final season.

Jordan had become a free agent in March when his previous contract automatically voided. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the time that he was open to leaving New Orleans and exploring what the market had to offer. What the market offered, apparently, was not enough to pull him away from the city where he has spent his entire career. Head coach Kellen Moore confirmed Tuesday morning that the visit was happening. By the afternoon the two sides had effectively reached an agreement.

What Jordan Brings Back to New Orleans

The numbers from his 2025 season made a compelling case. Jordan played all 17 regular-season games, recorded 10.5 sacks including his first double-digit sack season since 2021, led the team with 15 tackles for loss, and forced two fumbles. At 36 years old he was one of the most productive defensive ends in the NFC South and gave the Saints a genuine pass rush presence alongside Chase Young.

In the process he surpassed Rickey Jackson last season to become the Saints' all-time leader in sacks with 132, a number that also ranks 17th in NFL history since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. With 6.5 or more sacks in 2026, he would crack the top ten all-time.

What the Saints Are Building Around Him

New Orleans went 6-11 in 2025 but finished the season on a four-game winning streak that raised genuine optimism heading into the offseason. Tyler Shough emerged as a potential answer at quarterback in the second half of the season. Jordan's return adds a veteran anchor to a defence that showed real improvement down the stretch. He said in January he really believes in the team and in the locker room. On Tuesday afternoon he proved it.