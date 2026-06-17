For many fans of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, Karley Swindel has been a familiar face on the sidelines for years. That is why reports that the veteran Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders member has been cut ahead of her fifth season have sparked a wave of reactions online, with supporters and former teammates rallying behind her.

Karley Swindel's Reported Exit Sparks Massive Fan Backlash

The reports first surfaced through the Instagram account @dcc_updates, which claimed Swindel would not be returning to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad for the upcoming season. Soon after, Swindel appeared to address the speculation herself by reposting a video on her Instagram Stories featuring the hashtag #JusticeForKarley, according to People.

The post went viral among fans, many of whom were surprised to see one of the squad's most recognizable veterans reportedly miss out on a spot for another season.

Cheerleaders Speak Out In Support

As discussion around the decision intensified, claims also emerged that veteran cheerleaders were prevented from going to Swindel after the announcement and told to remain on the field.

Current Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders member Marissa Lescheber disputed that account, writing in a direct message to the fan page, “This is not true! Many of us immediately went to be with Karley and our staff members were very respectful and understanding of the gravity of the situation while still trying to show support for the new rookie candidates.”

Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Marissa Garrison also publicly backed Swindel, posting: “Justice for an amazing dancer, person, and one of the best the organization has ever had the privilege of having. We love you, Karley,"

Netflix Series Brings Fresh Attention To Selection Process

The timing of the reported exit is drawing extra attention because the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders selection process is already under the spotlight. Netflix's America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders gave viewers an inside look at auditions, training camp and the difficult cuts made every year. The series has helped turn the team's selection process into a major talking point among fans. With Season 3 of the show set to premiere on June 16, interest in the organisation and its decision-making process is expected to grow even further.

The News Comes Days After Her Dream Wedding

The reports also arrive shortly after a major personal milestone for Swindel. On May 30, she married Landon Sandell in Houston in front of 210 guests. According to People, 45 current and former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders attended the celebration and even performed the squad's famous "Thunderstruck" dance routine during the reception.

Swindel and Sandell, both 26 and Texas natives, got engaged at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth in August 2024. Their story goes back years, with Sandell's mother having been Swindel's third-grade teacher before the couple eventually connected during a senior trip to Cancun in 2018.