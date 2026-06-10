The controversy involving Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is back in the spotlight after a new report claimed The Athletic's internal investigation into Russini is still “a few weeks” away from ending. More than two months after the story first surfaced, the delay has triggered fresh debate online, with several NFL fans questioning why the review remains ongoing despite Russini's resignation in April.

Dianna Russini investigation sees fresh delay as The Athletic seeks more time

The latest update came after reports revealed that The Athletic executive editor Steven Ginsberg recently addressed the status of the internal review surrounding Russini's reporting. According to Ginsberg, the organization is still reviewing details and wants to proceed carefully before sharing any outcome.

“It's going to take a few more weeks,” Ginsberg reportedly said. “There's just a lot to go through, and we obviously want to take our time and be careful doing that. We will update everybody when we get to the end of that. We've also said that if we find anything that needs to be corrected, we will correct it along the way.”

The investigation reportedly continued even after Russini stepped down from The Athletic in April. In her resignation letter, Russini denied wrongdoing and pushed back against reports surrounding her alleged connection with Vrabel, calling it “self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.”

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini controversy triggers strong reactions from NFL fans

As the latest investigation update spread online, fan reactions quickly followed. Some users questioned why Russini continues to face scrutiny after leaving her position, while others criticized how long the review has taken.

One fan wrote, “They need to be investigating coach Mike….Dianna already lost her job why they investigating her.” Another strongly-worded comment read, “She named her son after coach Mike, case closed.”

Others mocked the length of the process. One user called it a “colossal waste of time and resources,” while another added, “You are imagining a world where journalistic integrity in sports reporting matters a lot more to people than it actually does.”

For now, The Athletic appears focused on completing its investigation before revealing any final outcome. Whether the results are eventually made public or stay internal, the controversy involving Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini continues to generate attention across the NFL world.