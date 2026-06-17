Before becoming one of the NFL's most feared defensive players, Myles Garrett had a very different sporting dream. During a live appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, the Los Angeles Rams player spoke candid about the sport that initially caught his interest as a kid. Garrett's honest confession gave fans a rare look into the influences that impacted his athletic career long before he became a national figure in football.

Myles Garrett reveals the sport that shaped his athletic development

Garrett surprised listeners when he admitted that football was not his first sporting love. The star pass rusher explained that basketball held a special place in his heart during his childhood, largely because of his family's deep connection to the game.

"I love basketball. That is my first love, as far as sports. Like, my dad played, my brother played professionally, so I grew up watching him, but also training with him," Garrett said on the podcast.

The Rams defender also explained how basketball helped him develop many of the skills that later became crucial to his success in the NFL. He pointed out the explosiveness needed to jump, quickness necessary for defensive slides and the lateral movement needed to beat opponents as traits that could be applied straight up to football.

Family legacy helped shape Myles Garrett's path to NFL greatness

Garrett's basketball roots run deep through his family. His older brother, Sean Williams, enjoyed a professional basketball career after being selected 17th overall by the New Jersey Nets in the 2007 NBA Draft. Williams later played internationally in China, Israel, Turkey and Bahrain.

Growing up around that environment gave Garrett an early introduction to elite athletic training and competition. While he ultimately chose football, the lessons learned on the basketball court helped build the physical tools that have made him one of the league's premier defensive players.

The revelation came shortly after Garrett's blockbuster move to the Los Angeles Rams. Since arriving in Los Angeles, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year has praised the team's culture, chemistry and work ethic. Now, as the Rams' focus shifts to the 2026 season, Garrett's recent remarks were a reminder that his road to NFL fame began with a very different athletic passion.