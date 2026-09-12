The return of football season means more than games, predictions and Sunday routines. For Michael Strahan, it also brings one of his favorite times of the year, and this time, he is sharing that excitement with Tom Brady. The two Super Bowl champions have joined forces for a new NFL promotional campaign that takes a familiar idea in a different direction. Brady returns after last season's memorable spots, while Strahan becomes the newest face in the story. Their pairing gives the campaign a fresh personality while bringing two of football's most recognizable voices together.

Michael Strahan steps into Tom Brady's familiar NFL world as the campaign gets a surprising new dynamic

The campaign builds on the concept that made last year's promotions stand out. Barb, Cornell and Gerry are back, once again finding themselves dealing with the unusual experience of having access to Brady's football knowledge.

This time, however, Brady is no longer the only football legend shaping the story.

Strahan joins the returning characters and brings his own championship background to the mix. His presence gives the campaign another personality to play against Brady, creating new situations for the four upcoming promotional spots.

New spot with @TomBrady and @michaelstrahan

I got some closure as a Falcons fan. I talked to Tom about it. He laughed. I cried. The healing has begun LOL @foxone pic.twitter.com/BJ74t62CAd — Otto Tony Graham (@otto_graham) September 11, 2026To

The first two, “Break Room” and “Barb,” debuted on September 11. Two more spots are expected to follow in the coming weeks across television and social platforms.

FOX Sports President of Marketing Robert Gottlieb explained why the pairing fits the network's broader approach.

“This year's creative campaign is all about showcasing the powerhouse identity of the FOX NFL brand,” Gottlieb said.

For Brady, returning to the campaign was an opportunity to revisit a world that had already connected with viewers.

“Getting to be part of the promo campaign again and have some fun with the characters and the world we've created was a blast,” Brady said.

Tom Brady and Michael Strahan find an easy connection as football season brings their unexpected partnership to life

Brady also made it clear that Strahan's involvement made the experience more meaningful.

“Having Michael along for the ride made it extra special…I can't wait to get back in the booth on Sunday.”

Strahan shared a similar excitement about the project and the arrival of another NFL season.

“The start of football season is always one of my favorite times of the year, and these spots really capture that excitement and anticipation,” Strahan said.

The timing makes the campaign especially relevant. Brady is entering another season as FOX's lead NFL analyst, while Strahan remains part of the FOX NFL SUNDAY pregame team.

Their on-screen partnership therefore extends beyond the promotional campaign. Both are set to be familiar Sunday figures for viewers throughout the season.

The new campaign uses that connection in a lighter setting. Instead of focusing only on football analysis, it allows Brady and Strahan to show a more playful side while keeping the NFL at the center.

With the returning characters, two legendary players and several new spots still to come, the campaign has plenty of room to build on its unexpected pairing. For fans preparing for another season of football, that may be exactly what makes the new chapter worth watching.