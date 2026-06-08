New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is once again facing public scrutiny as fresh questions continue to surround his reported connection with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini. Nearly two months after photos of the pair surfaced online, a crisis communication expert has now called Vrabel's handling of the situation a “disaster,” adding another layer to a controversy that refuses to fade away ahead of the NFL season.

Expert Molly McPherson labels Mike Vrabel's response a ‘disaster' amid growing controversy

The latest attention around the situation comes after crisis communication expert Molly McPherson criticized how Vrabel has publicly handled the controversy. Speaking to USA TODAY Sports, McPherson suggested the Patriots coach has failed to directly address the situation and instead appeared focused on repairing his image.

“Vrabel is running, in my opinion, a staged rehabilitation, albeit somewhat clumsily,” McPherson told USA TODAY Sports. “Everything he's doing is sequenced to move from that initial denial in the beginning to where we are now.”

Vrabel had earlier dismissed speculation after the first photos surfaced. “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel said at the time. “This doesn't deserve any further response.”

However, additional photos reportedly surfaced later, keeping the discussion alive online. McPherson argued that public criticism continues because Vrabel has yet to provide what many view as a clear explanation. “Accountability that only activates when you get caught isn't accountability. And Mike Vrabel hasn't taken any accountability,” she said. While McPherson acknowledged some of Vrabel's recent actions, she still believed his overall handling of the controversy had fallen short. “But the sum is a disaster."

Mike Vrabel's family-first move and Dianna Russini investigation add new twist

Despite criticism, Vrabel's decision to miss the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft to focus on family matters received support from some experts. Psychology professor Dr. Maryanne Fisher said stepping away showed maturity and responsibility during a difficult period. Vrabel had also shared that he was having difficult conversations with family members and others close to him while promising to become the “best version” of himself moving forward.

At the same time, a new report suggests an internal investigation involving former Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini is still ongoing nearly two months after it reportedly began. According to Page Six, The Athletic senior editor Steven Ginsberg recently updated staff members during an all-hands meeting and said the process would continue for a few more weeks. “It's going to take a few more weeks,” Ginsberg reportedly told staffers. “There's just a lot to go through, and we obviously want to take our time and be careful doing that.”

With fresh updates continuing to surface, the controversy surrounding Vrabel and Russini appears far from over as questions continue to follow the Patriots head coach ahead of the new season.