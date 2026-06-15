Quarterback Drake Maye is expected to take a step forward with the New England Patriots in the 2026 NFL season. After a MVP-caliber season in 2025, the young quarterback is back in the spotlight with expectations continuing to build in Foxborough. Head coach Mike Vrabel recently shared what he has noticed from Maye during offseason workouts, pointing to clear growth in the quarterback's game. Vrabel also addressed Maye's early chemistry with new wide receiver A.J. Brown as New England looks to build a stronger offense for the upcoming season.

Mike Vrabel believes Drake Maye is growing into a stronger leader for the Patriots offense

Drake Maye enters his third NFL season carrying high expectations after a breakout 2025 campaign that nearly earned him the NFL MVP award. The Patriots believe another year of growth could help the young quarterback push his game to an even higher level.

Vrabel recently praised Maye's development and pointed to the improvements the quarterback has made during offseason work. According to the Patriots coach, the young signal-caller is becoming more comfortable reading defenses and making better decisions before the snap.

“Yeah, I think we have seen growth in a lot of players, especially some of the younger ones, which I would consider Drake, going into his third year, one of those younger players,” Vrabel said. “I think that Josh [McDaniels] and Ashton [Grant] have given him some really positive things to work on, some areas of focus, and being able to try to limit mistakes at the line of scrimmage, right? Get us in the best play.”

Vrabel also highlighted Maye's growing command of the offense, an encouraging sign for a Patriots team hoping to remain among the AFC's strongest contenders. After taking major strides last season, the quarterback now appears more confident and in greater control before the snap, something New England believes could be key to another successful season.

Mike Vrabel says Drake Maye and A.J. Brown chemistry is still a work in progress

The Patriots strengthened Maye's supporting cast this offseason by bringing in veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown. While there is excitement around the partnership, Vrabel admitted the chemistry between the quarterback and star receiver is still developing during early practices.

“They found each other a couple times yesterday in the red zone," Vrabel said. "I think that's a work in progress... That connection is critical to rely on. A quarterback and receiver have to be on the same page. Practice is critical, the reps are critical."

Brown's arrival gives Maye another proven playmaker in the passing game and could become an important factor in his continued development. The Patriots are hopeful the connection improves quickly, especially as Maye prepares for what could be his biggest season yet in New England.