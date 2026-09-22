Deshaun Watson finally gave the Cleveland Browns the kind of performance they needed. On Sept. 20, the QB threw 2 TD passes and helped Cleveland beat Buccaneers 23-19 in Week 2. The victory moved the Browns to 1-1. But Michael Irvin does not expect it to change the reception waiting for Watson in Cleveland. The legend delivered a blunt take on ESPN's “First Take" just a few days before the Browns' home opener against the Carolina Panthers. Irvin believed that Watson's difficult standing with Cleveland fans and said one road win would not erase the frustration surrounding the quarterback.

Michael Irvin Expects Browns Fans To Boo Deshaun Watson

Irvin was straightforward when he discussed Watson's return to Cleveland during Tuesday's edition of “First Take.”

“I cannot wait to see what this will be when he walks into that stadium this weekend. They are going to boo him straight off the bat. I don't care that you won one game. It won't change anything in Cleveland,” Irvin said on ESPN's “First Take.”

That remark came after the QB had his strongest performance of the young season. Against Tampa Bay, he completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed for 22 yards and helped Cleveland score two touchdowns in the second half.

The Browns had gone eight straight possessions without a touchdown before Watson connected with rookie Denzel Boston for a 55-yard score in the third quarter. After that, Watson found Blake Whiteheart for the go-ahead 17-yard touchdown with less than four minutes left.

Cleveland Browns Need Watson To Repeat His Tampa Bay Performance

Irvin also questioned how the Browns viewed Watson's victory. He claimed on “First Take” that Cleveland wanted the quarterback to struggle and move on from him, though that remains Irvin's assessment rather than a statement from the Browns.

Head coach Todd Monken offered a different message after the win. On Sept. 20, he praised Watson's second-half performance and his ability to make plays with his legs, while admitting the quarterback was not perfect.

Watson now heads into his first home game of 2026 with a simple way to answer the criticism: produce again. His Tampa Bay performance gave Cleveland a win. The Panthers game will show if he can build on it.

The Cleveland Browns now have a short turnaround before facing Carolina on Sept. 27. Watson will have the home crowd watching closely, especially after the criticism that followed him into the season. A strong showing could give him another chance to build trust, while another shaky outing could bring Irvin's prediction into sharper focus.