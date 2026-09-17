Ladd McConkey is dealing with two very different moments in the same week. While the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver is recovering from a rib injury that has raised questions about his Week 2 availability he and his wife Sydney McConkey, have shared family news. The couple announced they are welcoming a baby boy in 2027 through a beachside gender reveal on Instagram. The post quickly became a happy moment for everyone bringing celebration during an uncertain week for McConkey and his team.

Ladd McConkey And Sydney McConkey Celebrate Their Baby Boy With A Special Beachside Reveal

Ladd McConkey and Sydney McConkey made their growing family the center of attention with a sweet gender reveal. Their beachside photos included white flowers, ultrasound images, baby items. However the most heatwarming part was a message in the sand confirming they are expecting a son.

Sydney wrote the caption "Baby boy we can't wait to meet you."

The announcement soon filled with messages from people close to McConkey's football journey. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers wrote, "Let's go! Congrats". Media personality Kay Adams responded with blue heart emojis.

Former Georgia teammate Kelee Ringo added, "Blessings brother." Jackson Meeks brought some humor to the celebration, writing, "Hey, Jackson is a great name." Chargers veteran Bud Dupree also reacted to the post, while the team's official Instagram account wrote, "future WR on the way."

For the second straight day, Chargers WR Ladd McConkey did not practice due to his rib injury, making it unlikely he will be available for Sunday's game vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/m4iw9QeHc5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2026

McConkey and Sydney have known each other since high school. Their relationship has grown alongside his football career. McConkey proposed in July 2024. The couple got married in Georgia on April 12, 2025. They are getting ready for another major chapter together.

Ladd McConkey's Rib Injury Brings A Major Question For Los Angeles Chargers



He caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown before leaving after taking a hard hit in the third quarter. The injury affected the Chargers at a time when the offense was already struggling to keep pace with Arizona.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh described McConkey as "day-to-day." He then missed practice during the week, adding more uncertainty around his availability for Sunday's AFC West meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That could leave Justin Herbert with fewer reliable options in the passing game. Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris could see more work if McConkey is unable to suit up, while veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling has also been added to the team's practice squad.