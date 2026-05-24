For most NFL stars, the offseason is about disappearing from the spotlight before training camp ramps up again. Travis Kelce has gone in the opposite direction. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift continue to dominate celebrity headlines and their latest appearance at the Eastern Conference Finals only added more fuel to the frenzy surrounding the couple ahead of their reported summer wedding plans. With NFL fans, Swifties and NBA viewers all watching at once, the pair once again became one of the internet's biggest talking points.

The couple arrived at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night to watch the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Videos that went viral across social media showed Swift and Kelce walking into the arena together as cameras immediately swarmed around them. Kelce seemed fully locked into the playoff game throughout the night, at one stage jumping to his feet and throwing his arms in the air during the action on court.

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Continue High-Profile NFL Offseason Run

Their latest public outing comes during what has become a busy offseason stretch for the Chiefs star. Kelce and Swift have spent recent weeks making regular appearances across New York City, drawing intense attention every time they step out together. Just a night earlier, the pair were photographed arriving for dinner at Italian restaurant Sartiano's in Manhattan's SoHo district. Swift kept things sleek with a black mini dress paired with minimal accessories, while Kelce leaned into his usual bold fashion choices with a floral shirt, burgundy trousers and matching loafers. Over the course of their relationship, fashion has become one of the defining parts of the Kelce-Swift public image. Swift has frequently embraced Chiefs-inspired colours during the NFL season, while Kelce's loud designer-heavy wardrobe has made him one of football's most recognisable style personalities off the field.

Saturday's Knicks game only continued that pattern. Swift opted for a monochrome look featuring wide-leg jeans, a black jacket and open-toe heels, while Kelce mixed casual denim with a Cavaliers cap and trainers courtside.

What Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Public Appearances Mean Ahead Of Chiefs Season

Kelce's constant visibility away from football has become a talking point around the NFL as the Chiefs prepare for another Super Bowl push. While some veterans prefer quieter offseasons focused entirely on minicamp preparation and roster chemistry, Travis Kelce continues to balance celebrity attention with expectations of remaining Patrick Mahomes' most trusted target entering another title chase.

With wedding speculation reportedly building ahead of July, and the Chiefs once again carrying major playoff expectations, Travis Kelce's spotlight is unlikely to fade anytime soon.