Lionel Messi needed just one match to remind the football world why he is still at the centre of every GOAT debate. The Argentina captain scored in the 17th, 60th and 76th minutes to complete a stunning hat-trick in his country's 3-0 FIFA World Cup win over Algeria in Kansas City, and one of the biggest names in American sport was watching it all unfold from the stands. Shortly after the final whistle, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted on X with three GOAT emojis, a simple but telling tribute to Messi after another record-breaking night.

Lionel Messi Makes History In World Cup Opener

The match was already special before a ball was kicked. It marked Messi's 200th play for Argentina and his record sixth FIFA World Cup. By the end of the night, he had added another chapter to his remarkable career. Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute before adding a second just after the hour mark. He then completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute to seal a comfortable 3-0 win for the defending champions.

The performance made him the oldest player in men's World Cup history to score a hat-trick. It also saw him draw level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals, the highest tally in the tournament's history. Adding to the occasion, the feat came exactly 20 years after Messi scored his first World Cup goal.

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Messi Masterclass

Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to greatness himself. The Chiefs superstar has built a Hall of Fame-worthy NFL career, winning multiple Super Bowls and MVP awards. But even he seemed left impressed by what he witnessed in Kansas City. As Messi delivered yet another unforgettable performance, Mahomes took to social media with three GOAT emojis, a reaction many fans interpreted as a nod to the Argentine's place among sport's all-time greats.

The moment was special Mahomes' home sporting territory. Arrowhead Stadium and Kansas City are synonymous with the Chiefs, yet for one night the spotlight belonged entirely to Messi.

Mahomes And Messi Share More Than Brand Association

The two global stars are already connected away from competition. Messi and Mahomes are both signed with Adidas and have starred together in advertising campaigns. Last year, they teamed up for a commercial, with Mahomes praising the Argentine icon. “In sports, as in anything that you are passionate about, the work never stops,” Mahomes said at the time. “But nobody succeeds alone. You need people who believe in you and who challenge you to be better. It was an honor to team up with Leo for this campaign. It's a reminder that we achieve more together than we ever could alone.”

The pair also worked together on another commercial for Dick's Sporting Goods earlier this year.