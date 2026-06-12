Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached another major milestone in his NFL career this week, but it was a sweet family moment that unexpectedly stole fan attention. As Mahomes finalized a historic contract extension with Kansas City, his young son Bronze created a wholesome moment that quickly spread online. Mahomes' family joined him for the special day, but a brief reaction from his three-year-old son turned a major football headline into a heartwarming moment fans could not stop talking about.

Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze melts hearts after spotting Taylor Swift's picture during Chiefs signing

Mahomes recently signed a reworked contract extension that reportedly makes him the NFL's highest-paid quarterback once again and keeps him tied to the Chiefs through the 2033 season. The star quarterback celebrated the major achievement alongside wife Brittany Mahomes and their children at the Chiefs facility.

However, it was Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III who unexpectedly stole attention during the event. In a video shared by the Chiefs, Bronze looked around the building before spotting a picture of Taylor Swift hanging on the wall and excitedly saying, “It's Taylor!” The adorable moment quickly grabbed fan attention online. He also proudly pointed at his father and said, “It's Dada!” adding to the sweet family interaction.

Fans quickly reacted to the viral clip across social media. One fan wrote, “Bronze saying ‘it's Taylor' is too cute,” while another joked, “That tiny candy wrapper really steals the scene.” The wholesome moment offered fans a lighter side of one of the NFL's biggest stars during an important career milestone.

Patrick Mahomes' massive Chiefs contract adds another chapter to his historic NFL career

While Bronze's viral moment grabbed attention, Mahomes' contract extension remained one of the biggest NFL developments of the week. Reports suggested the quarterback's updated agreement carries a base value of $504.75 million over the next eight years, making it one of the richest contracts in NFL history.

Mahomes has already established himself as one of football's elite players since becoming Kansas City's starting quarterback in 2018. He has led the Chiefs to multiple Super Bowl appearances, won three championships, earned multiple Super Bowl MVP honors, and collected league MVP awards.

Even on a day focused on contracts and records, it was Bronze's sweet reaction that left a lasting impression on fans. For many, the small family moment became just as memorable as Mahomes' historic achievement.