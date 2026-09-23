The Kansas City Chiefs found a familiar answer during their overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. A key 30-yard catch by Tyquan Thornton looked a lot like the move Tyreek Hill once used on the biggest stage. Hill made the route famous during Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV comeback against the San Francisco 49ers. Now the Chiefs are using a similar idea again, this time with a different receiver. The moment also comes after Hill posted a short message following Miami's Week 2 loss to San Francisco. His old team and his former team both drew attention for very different reasons.

Kansas City Chiefs Players Bring Back A Move Tyreek Hill Made Famous

The Chiefs needed a big gain against Indianapolis, and Thornton delivered it in overtime.

The 30-yard catch came on a route that looked similar to the famous “Wasp” concept. Thornton first sold the inside route before changing direction and finding room near the sideline.

The move was not new to Thornton. He had worked on it many times since joining Kansas City's practice squad two seasons ago.

“You can see that thing on Madden, for sure,” Thornton said, according to The Athletic.

That practice showed when the moment arrived. Thornton got free from Colts safety Kapena Gushiken and held on despite taking a big hit.

The catch also showed what Kansas City needs from its receivers. Mahomes can create chances, but the wideouts must finish them.

Former Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has shown significant interest in rejoining the @Chiefs once he is cleared to play football again.



Kansas City has struggled in the passing game the last several years. Would adding Tyreek Hill unlock the passing game for KC? pic.twitter.com/Bo8dyLiv8F — Chris (@chiefs_outsider) September 20, 2026

Thornton, Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice will have to make more such plays as the season goes on. The Chiefs have already shown that close games can come down to one big catch.

Tyreek Hill's Old Connection Returns As Miami Faces A Different Problem

While Kansas City brought back a move linked to Hill, the former Dolphins receiver was watching his old team struggle.

Miami lost 35-13 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. After the game, Hill posted one word on X: “sheesh.”

The Dolphins are now without both Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Miami released Hill during the offseason before trading Waddle to the Denver Broncos.

That has left Miami with a much younger receiver group. Rookie Caleb Douglas finished the loss with 19 receiving yards, while Chris Bell did not record a catch.

Waddle had a very different day for Denver. He caught eight passes for 138 yards and led the Broncos in receiving.

Hill remains unsigned after the knee injury that ended his 2025 season. His future is still unclear.

For Kansas City, his old move is already finding a new life. Thornton showed that the idea can still work when the timing is right.

The Chiefs may not have Hill anymore, but part of his old impact can still be seen in their offense.