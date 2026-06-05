Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to dominate headlines as fresh reports about their wedding plans spark online buzz. But amid growing public attention, a Kansas City Chiefs insider has shared a heartfelt message about the couple. Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith recently opened up about Swift and Kelce, offering a rare inside perspective while reports linking the pair to a possible Madison Square Garden wedding continue making rounds.

Trey Smith urges privacy for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce amid growing spotlight

As fans speculate about Taylor Swift's possible appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games this season, Trey Smith made it clear that he hopes the spotlight does not become overwhelming for the star couple. “I don't like talking about them (Travis and Taylor) because that's their relationship, so I try to respect that,” Smith said on The Set. “I love Travis, and when we're on the field, he shows his energy and juice and how much he loves it. Any interaction I've had with Taylor has been incredible. My respect for her is so high, and I love Travis and just want them to be happy.”

Smith also said he hopes people would allow the couple more privacy despite their massive fame. “I wish people would let her and him have their privacy a little bit more. The way she was able to integrate into the team was easy, but she's an amazing human being, so it shouldn't shock anybody.”

Since Swift and Kelce made their relationship public in 2023, the pair have become one of sports and entertainment's biggest talking points. Swift's appearances at Chiefs games brought major attention to the NFL, with broadcasters regularly showing her during games and fans closely following every public moment involving the couple.

Reported Madison Square Garden wedding plans add fresh buzz around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

While Smith's comments focused on privacy, fresh reports surrounding Swift and Kelce's future have only added to public interest. According to TMZ, the couple is reportedly expected to marry at Madison Square Garden on July 3, with more than 1,000 guests said to be on the list. Reports have also suggested that singer Benson Boone and model Karlie Kloss are among those invited. Instead of traditional invitations, the couple reportedly communicated with guests through text messages.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reported wedding plans. Still, with the couple already under constant public attention, every new development quickly becomes headline news. For teammates like Trey Smith, however, the message appears simple. Beyond the cameras and speculation, he hopes the couple gets the happiness and privacy they deserve.