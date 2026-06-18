Motherhood is giving Hailee Steinfeld a new perspective on time, family and the little moments that often go unnoticed. The actress and singer recently shared an emotional reflection about raising her baby daughter with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. During a fan interaction, Steinfeld admitted that watching her child grow has made her realize how quickly life moves, leaving her determined to enjoy every stage of parenthood while she can.

Hailee Steinfeld shares heartfelt thoughts about her daughter's first summer

While answering questions from fans, Steinfeld became emotional when discussing her daughter's first summer. She explained that a video she recently watched reminded her that this is a once-in-a-lifetime phase for both mother and child.

“This is the only summer that she will be a baby baby, and this will be the only summer that I have her in my arms, by next summer she will be running around,” Steinfeld said. “My goal is to be incredibly present and truly soak up every moment because life happens and life moves fast anyway, and now I fully understand what every parent has said about how you blink and it all goes by so fast. My goal this summer is to be incredibly present.”

The actress also spoke about what she hopes her daughter will learn about her years from now. Steinfeld pointed to her Beau Society newsletter as something deeply personal that captures her thoughts, experiences and passions. She believes it will allow her daughter to see an authentic version of who she was during different moments of her life.

“I set out to create something that felt incredibly authentic to me, so regardless of which issues she stumbles upon she'll know it came directly from me,” Steinfeld shared.

Josh Allen's wife is embracing a slower pace while adjusting to life as a new mom

Steinfeld has previously discussed how becoming a mother has changed her daily routine. She revealed that she no longer rushes through simple activities and instead takes time to appreciate the small details around her. Whether it is a morning walk or a quiet moment outdoors, she now sees those experiences differently through the eyes of her daughter.

The 29-year-old is also easing back into her fitness routine after giving birth. She recently shared that she has resumed training with her father, who also serves as her trainer. Steinfeld said instead of forcing rigid deadlines, she feels more inclined to listen to her body and go at a comfortable pace.

Steinfeld appears to be all in on enjoying family life while Allen prepares for another season with the Bills. In her latest comments, the actress offered a glimpse into a more personal side of herself, revealing that despite her busy job and life in the NFL spotlight, her biggest concern right now is to make the most of every moment with her kid.