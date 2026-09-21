Joe Burrow has been building something far beyond a quarterback legacy in Cincinnati. Since signing his five-year, $275 million contract extension, the Bengals starter has turned his off-field spending into a story of its own, and his car collection is where that story gets genuinely interesting. From a street-legal supercar to a movie prop that is very much not, here is what sits in Burrow's garage as of 2026. Burrow has built a reputation for making bold decisions on the football field, but his taste off it is a different kind of statement.

What cars does Joe Burrow actually own?

Joe Burrow has previously said he plans to save every dollar from his NFL contracts and fund his lifestyle entirely through endorsement money. That philosophy has produced some serious hardware.

It started with a Lordstown Endurance Truck, a custom electric pickup he received through a brand partnership with Lordstown Motors. The truck tops out at 118 mph and hits 60 mph in about 6.3 seconds. Not exactly the flashiest machine in the garage, but it set the tone for a collection that leans heavily electric.

His Porsche Taycan Turbo is what he drives most often. It runs on a dual-motor setup, reaches 162 mph, and gets from 0 to 60 in three seconds flat. Practical for an elite QB? Probably. Understated? Not quite.

The Acura NSX, which costs around $156,000, also sits in the rotation. It shares that same zero-to-60 benchmark of three seconds and can stretch to 191 mph at the top end.

Then there is the purchase that made headlines everywhere. In December, Burrow paid $2.9 million for a licensed Batmobile from "The Dark Knight." He revealed the purchase on an episode of "Hard Knocks," casually dropping the line: "Have I told you I bought a BatMobile?"

Only 10 of these were ever sold through Wayne Enterprises Experiences. The vehicle packs a 6.2-litre GM engine with 525 horsepower, comes fitted with imitation gun turrets, a smokescreen system, and a jet engine simulation. It is fully functional but not street-legal.

What is the most expensive car in Joe Burrow's collection in 2026?

That would be the Bentley. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins appeared on The Union Podcast earlier in 2026 and confirmed that Burrow owns a $700,000 Bentley Mansory Spectre. What made the story better was how it happened.

Tee Higgins explained that Burrow initially showed him and Ja'Marr Chase a base model Spectre, looking for their input. They told him he had to do something with it, that he could not just leave it stock. The next day, Burrow came back with the customised version. Higgins recalled: "Joe Burrow, he got a Mansory Spectre… So basically, how it came about, bro, he came up to me and Ja'Marr and was like, 'Yo, I'm looking at the car. You know what I'm saying?' He showed us like a base model Spectre, you know what I'm saying? We was like, 'Yeah, that'd be smooth.'"

And then the follow-up reaction when Burrow returned with the upgraded version: "We was like, 'You got to do something to it like you can't just have it like that.' And then, like the next day, he came was like, 'Look at this one.' We was like, 'Oh no, that b*tch is crazy.'"

That white interior Mansory Spectre currently sits at the top of a collection that spans American electrics, European performance machines, and a literal movie prop. For a quarterback who built his game around calm decision-making under pressure, the cars he chooses tell a different story. Calculated on the field, clearly not above a little spectacle off it.