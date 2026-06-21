Jeffery Simmons agreed to a three-year, $105.8 million extension with the Tennessee Titans on Friday, including $100 million fully guaranteed, the first contract of its kind ever given to a defensive tackle. The deal carries an annual average value of $35.3 million, comfortably surpassing the previous high-water mark at the position, Chris Jones' $31.8 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. Per Pro Football Rumors, Simmons will earn more than $60.2 million across the first two years of the new deal alone.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi did not hold back in his praise. "Jeffery Simmons is a pillar for our franchise and embodies what it means to be a Titan. He's the premier defensive tackle in the National Football League and you win with players like Jeffery. Not only is his leadership on the field what we want our program to represent, but off the field, he sets the standard for our community."

The Production Behind the Record-Setting Deal

Simmons posted a career-high 11 sacks last season, breaking Jurrell Casey's longstanding franchise record of 10.5 sacks by a defensive tackle in a single season. He led all interior defensive linemen in the league in solo tackles with 39, tackles for loss with 17, sacks with 11, sack yards with 79, and quarterback pressures with 60. Across his seven NFL seasons, he has accumulated 42.5 career sacks, 66 tackles for loss, 87 quarterback hits, and 376 total tackles.

Drafted out of Mississippi State, Simmons has built his reputation as one of the most disruptive interior defenders in the league, and the Titans made clear they viewed locking him in long-term as a non-negotiable priority. "I'd like to thank Todd France and AJ Stevens with Athletes First for their communication and efforts to get this deal done," Borgonzi said. "You always want to keep your best players and we accomplished that today."

What the Deal Means Beyond Nashville

Simmons himself framed the extension as unfinished business rather than a finish line. "Tennessee has become a second home for me. From day one, this organization believed in me, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to pour into this franchise and community. My job isn't finished. I believe in this locker room and this staff, and I'm focused on helping this team get back to competing for championships."

The deal also resets the market for every defensive tackle behind him, with names like Philadelphia's Jalen Carter now positioned to negotiate against a new financial benchmark when their own extensions come due.