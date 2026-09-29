Jaxson Dart's 2026 NFL season changed in one painful moment, but the New York Giants' plans for him have not changed with it. The young quarterback is now facing a long recovery after a serious knee injury, while the Giants have added J.J. McCarthy to their quarterback room. That move could have created more questions about Dart's place in New York. Instead, the message from the team remains clear. Dart is still part of the future. Away from football, his girlfriend Marissa Ayers has also stayed close, giving him support during a difficult time.

The New York Giants Still See Jaxson Dart As Their Quarterback Of The Future

Dart's injury came early in the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Further tests found damage to his MCL, PCL and meniscus, while his ACL remained intact. Surgery ended his regular season, leaving Jameis Winston to take over as the starter.

The New York Giants then made a move that quickly changed the quarterback talk around the team. New York traded a 2027 fifth-round pick for J.J. McCarthy, the former No. 10 overall pick. He is only 23 and already has 10 NFL starts, so the trade naturally brought questions about what it meant for Dart.

Those questions were quickly addressed. ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that the trade does not change how the Giants view Dart.

"The acquisition of J.J. McCarthy has zero impact at the moment on the future of Jaxson Dart. He's the #Giants QB of the future. Seems obvious but apparently needs to be said," Raanan wrote.

That is important for Dart. McCarthy's arrival does not mean the Giants have suddenly moved away from their young quarterback. Instead, New York now has another young option in the room while Dart works his way back.

Dart had already shown why the Giants believed in him. In the Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, he threw three touchdown passes as New York opened the season with a 28-20 victory.

Leader: Now that we know the severity of Jaxson Dart's injury, it is inspiring that he pushed to return to last night's game.



"They wouldn't let me back out"



Dart will likely miss the rest of the season.



New York has its franchise QB ????pic.twitter.com/ipmpNuxHr6 https://t.co/NJzZT1IVWz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 22, 2026

His season ended only one week later. Now, the focus is on his recovery rather than his next game.

Marissa Ayers Is Giving Jaxson Dart Support During His Long Road Back

While the Giants handle their quarterback plans, Dart has also had support away from the field.

His girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, shared a video of the couple together after his injury. She also posted an emotional message about his recovery and the difficult days ahead.

"It has been an emotional few days. My sweet Jax. Your unconditional love and drive for this sport will push you through this temporary pain of being away from it," Ayers wrote.

She later added, "The road to recovery begins, and I promise to keep you covered in so much love and prayer through it all."

Her message focused on Dart's strength and his love for football. It also showed the personal side of his injury, which has taken him away from the game he had only just begun leading for the Giants.

Ayers has supported Dart before, including during his strong start to the season. She has also spoken about being around the Giants during training camp after receiving criticism from some fans.

For now, Dart has two things around him. The New York Giants have made their position clear about his place in their future, while Ayers is standing beside him as he begins the recovery process.

The J.J. McCarthy trade may have created fresh quarterback questions in New York, but the Giants' message about Dart remains direct. His season is over, but his place in the team's long-term plans has not been taken away.