Jaxson Dart's knee injury has pushed the New York Giants into a situation they hoped to avoid just as their young quarterback was beginning to establish himself. Dart's status remains uncertain after he suffered an MCL sprain, leaving the Giants to prepare for life without him for at least some time. The immediate answer is Jameis Winston, but the bigger issue goes beyond one replacement. Dart's absence could interrupt his development, alter the Giants' offensive plans, and force the team to rethink how it approaches the rest of the 2026 season. The exact severity of the injury is still unknown.

What does Jaxson Dart's knee injury mean for the Giants?

The Giants now have to manage two problems at once. They need a quarterback who can keep the offense moving, and they need to protect the long-term progress Dart had made before the injury.

Winston is expected to take over in the short term. His experience gives New York a workable option, but his performance in the loss to the Rams showed that the transition may not be simple. A full week of practice with the starting offense could help him settle into the role.

Jake Haener is also expected to move up from the practice squad and serve as Winston's backup. Brandon Allen could be another option if the Giants decide to bring him back. That depth chart matters because the team has already seen how quickly a quarterback injury can disrupt an entire season.

The 2023 season offers an obvious warning. Daniel Jones' injury sent the Giants into a revolving door at quarterback, and the team struggled to recover. New York will want to avoid repeating that pattern.

How long could Jaxson Dart be out for the Giants?

That answer depends on the severity of Dart's MCL injury. The report notes that MCL sprains can range from Grade 1 to Grade 3, with recovery varying significantly based on the damage. At this point, the Giants do not appear to have a final timeline.

If Dart needs surgery, his absence could stretch much longer and take valuable time away from his development. Even without surgery, the team has to resist the temptation to rush him back.

That part could be especially important for Dart. The young quarterback has shown a strong desire to return quickly when injured, but this is a situation where patience matters. A rushed comeback could create another setback.

The Giants also have to look beyond the quarterback position. Their roster still has holes at cornerback, defensive line and receiver, meaning Dart's injury exposes weaknesses that were already present rather than creating every problem by itself.

For now, New York's decision is less about replacing Dart permanently and more about keeping the season functional until his medical picture becomes clearer. Winston gets the immediate opportunity, but the Giants' longer-term plans still revolve around getting Dart healthy and continuing the development that made his second season so important.