Jason Kelce may be retired from football, but fatherhood remains his biggest role. During a bonus episode of the New Heights podcast released on June 26, Jason Kelce opened up about the fictional fathers he admires most while chatting with brother Travis Kelce. The father of four daughters shared several surprising picks, but one animated character stood above the rest. His honest and funny answers offered fans a fresh look at how he approaches parenting with wife Kylie Kelce.

Jason Kelce Shares Which Fictional Dad He Wants To Be Like As A Father

The conversation began when a fan asked Jason Kelce whether there were any fictional dads he would like to resemble. Speaking on New Heights, Jason first mentioned Al Bundy from Married… with Children, played by Ed O'Neill. However, he admitted he could never fully be like the character, saying, “Who do I want to be? I want to be Al Bundy, but I'm too…like I'm not courageous enough. I give a f–k too much. I want to be Al Bundy, but I just can't.”

Travis Kelce then suggested Clark Griswold from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Jason agreed that the comparison made sense because he often tries to create memorable family moments, even if things do not always go as planned. Laughing, Jason said, “Clark is a great one. That is a very good…and I t–k s–t up and try to do special things and just don't execute on them well, so it's not a bad one.”

Still, when Jason thought more carefully about the question, he landed on one clear choice. The former Philadelphia Eagles star said, “The guy that I want to be like is Bandit from Bluey. That's who I want to be like. Bandit from Bluey is one of the all-time [best dads].” His answer quickly became the standout moment from the podcast and highlighted the kind of playful and involved father Jason hopes to be.

Jason And Kylie Kelce's Daughters Have Started Having Fun With Their Family Fame

Life in the Kelce household is rarely quiet, especially with four young daughters around. Jason and Kylie Kelce share daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, who is 14 months old. While the family often stays grounded, their daughters are becoming increasingly aware of their parents' popularity.

During a June episode of Kylie's Not Gonna Lie podcast, she revealed that the girls find public recognition amusing rather than overwhelming. Kylie joked, “First of all, yuck. Oh, God. That's terrible,” when asked if the children enjoy the family's fame. She later explained, “The girls think that it's funny.”

Kylie also shared that her daughters sometimes turn fan encounters into games at home. She said, “They think it's funny when we go out in public, people say, ‘Are you Jason Kelce?' And then we go back to the house, and they say, ‘Are you Jason Kelce?'” Moments like these show that while Jason Kelce looks to fictional dads such as Bandit for inspiration, he is already creating a fun and memorable family environment of his own.