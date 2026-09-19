Ed Kelce is making a difference in the lives of young children, one story at a time. The father of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce recently visited first graders at Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City, where he read books and shared childhood photos of his famous sons. His visit also earned heartfelt praise from Jason, who highlighted the lasting impact his father has had on their family and community.

Jason Kelce praises his dad Ed Kelce for always making time for kids

Ed Kelce visited Operation Breakthrough on September 17, 2026, spending time with first graders through a special storytime session. The visit included reading books and showing the children photos of Jason and Travis when they were young.

The organisation shared a glimpse of the heartwarming experience on social media, writing, “Storytime with a side of Kelce family throwbacks! Ed Kelce stopped by to read to our first graders, then gave them a peek at Travis and Jason when they were little, just like them,”

Jason Kelce later responded to the post on X, praising his father for consistently showing up for children and supporting their activities.

“Poppa Kelce always makes time for the kids. He is a great father, coached little league, helped with hockey (even though he couldn't skate), was on the chain gang for football, was always lending a hand to help our teams and schools,” Jason wrote.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center also described his father as “one of a kind,” reflecting the deep appreciation he has for Ed's involvement in his and Travis' lives.

Operation Breakthrough responded warmly to Jason's message, expressing gratitude for Ed's visit and the kindness he showed the children.“We are so grateful our children get to experience that same kindness! They loved their time with him and getting a peek at you and Travis growing up.” the organisation wrote.

Jason Kelce previously called his father his role model

Jason has spoken openly about the influence Ed Kelce had on him and Travis while they were growing up. During a February 2025 appearance on The Steam Room podcast, Jason reflected on his father's role in shaping their work ethic, values and outlook on life.

“I thought he was the smartest guy in the world. I thought he was the most impressive human being. Everything he said, I took like it was the God's truth. He instilled so much of a toughness and a work ethic and a mentality in me and my brother that I'll always be indebted and grateful to him.”

Ed's recent visit to Operation Breakthrough also connects with Travis Kelce's philanthropic work. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end founded the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation, which supports underserved youth by providing resources and opportunities to help them succeed.

Through his time with the children, Ed continued the family's commitment to giving back, while Jason's public tribute offered another glimpse into the values that shaped the Kelce brothers.