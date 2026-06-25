After months of speculation, Jason Kelce has confirmed that his younger brother, NFL star Travis Kelce, is set to marry pop icon Taylor Swift. Speaking at his Team 62 Fundraiser in New Jersey, the former Philadelphia Eagles star said he was "very excited" for the couple and looking forward to celebrating their big day with them.

Jason Kelce Reacts To Brother's Wedding

While speaking to reporters at the fundraiser, Jason said he could not be happier for his younger brother. "Obviously very excited, very excited for my brother, obviously a big moment for him," Jason said.

He added, "I'm very happy for both of them and looking forward to celebrating with them, and it's a good year right now and it's a good year for both of them as well."

Jason made the remarks during his annual charity event, which raises funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Ed Kelce Calls Taylor Swift 'The Girl Next Door'

Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, also spoke about the upcoming wedding during the event. "I am super excited," Ed Kelce told Fox 29 Philly. "She is a sweetheart. That is truly the girl next door."

Travis Kelce's Wedding Preparations

Ahead of the wedding, Travis has reportedly been spending time with friends during bachelor party celebrations. The festivities have included outings to a Chris Lake concert, a NASCAR race at Naval Base Coronado, a golf simulator, The Bird Streets Club and Barney's Beanery. Jason, Taylor Swift's brother Austin Swift and several close friends were also part of the celebrations.

At Tight End University in Nashville earlier this week, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle revealed that he had received a wedding invitation. "They said absolutely no gifts. But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin," Kittle joked, before adding, "Sounds expensive, too."

Taylor Swift also made a surprise appearance at the event, performing for guests. Kittle later praised the singer for taking the time to attend despite the wedding preparations.

"She's just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding," he said. "So we're just so thankful that they're here."