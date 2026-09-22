Jalen Hurts had little time to think when Philadelphia Eagles needed a score against Tennessee Titans. With the clock moving and the game slipping away, the quarterback stayed locked into his job. His drive ended with a touchdown pass to Darius Cooper, but Hurts did not make the moment about one throw. He pointed to the work behind it. Preparation, focus and trust all played a part. His words also showed how he handles pressure while Eagles deal with injuries, changes on offense and a season that is still taking shape.

Jalen Hurts Points To The Work That Comes Before Big Moments

Hurts was asked how he handles situations when the game is on the line. His answer went back to what happens before those moments arrive.

“Just the preparation of, you know, great focus and great poise throughout what's being done. Trusting the guys around me, being in the moment.”

That approach was put to the test against Tennessee. Philadelphia Eagles had no timeouts and were down by three with 1:56 left. Hurts helped lead a nine-play, 65-yard drive before finding Cooper for the winning touchdown.

Hurts completed 26 of 37 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions. Still he did not let those mistakes change how he played late.

“Same approach at the end of the game is the same approach throughout the game.”

JALEN HURTS TO DARIUS COOPER!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YEiErrM55A — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2026

That line explains why Hurts does not treat the final minutes as a separate game. For him, the habits built during the week have to carry into those few important plays.

Jalen Hurts Shows Why Trust Matters For Philadelphia Eagles

There was another part of Hurts' answer that stood out. He kept talking about the players around him.

Eagles have had changes on their offensive line while injuries have also forced other players into bigger roles. Hurts praised Drew for stepping into the center spot and being ready for the chance.

He also highlighted the need to build chemistry as the new offense develops.

For Hurts, that work becomes important when the team reaches a difficult moment. He knows the quarterback cannot do everything alone.

“It's a team game in the end. It takes all 11 out there on the field.”

That belief was visible in the win. Cooper, an undrafted player, made his first NFL touchdown catch when Philadelphia needed a play.