The controversy growing around NFL insider Dianna Russini took another unexpected turn, after newly released police body cam footage challenged a major element of a tale she told about a traffic stop. The video quickly reignited debate around the NFL world and put the spotlight back on the questions surrounding her reporting career.

At the same time, the discussion expanded beyond the traffic stop itself. Veteran NFL reporter Albert Breer publicly questioned how The New York Times handled its recent story about Russini, arguing that some of its reporting methods crossed a line and raised concerns about trust between journalists and their sources.

Bodycam footage reveals what happened during Dianna Russini's traffic stop

The latest attention comes from bodycam footage released by the Utah News Dispatch, showing Russini's full interaction with a police officer during a traffic stop for allegedly using her phone while driving.

In the video, Russini tells the officer that she had been sending breaking NFL news involving Sean McDermott and explains that her work often requires immediate communication. She also mentions that Brian Daboll was interested in the Buffalo Bills coaching job before asking the officer which NFL team he supports.

Why I think the New York Times and The Athletic are misleading us about Dianna Russini. Grab your popcorn. ???? pic.twitter.com/04OhKwuWiI — Tony Farmer (@Tonysmarkettips) June 29, 2026

Russini later shows the officer text messages from Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell to support her explanation that she was handling work related matters. However, the footage does not show the FaceTime call with an NFL head coach that Russini had previously described during a radio appearance earlier this year.

After hearing her explanation, the officer decided not to issue a citation for cellphone use and instead gave her a warning before ending the stop.

Albert Breer says New York Times reporting methods crossed a line

As the bodycam video fueled fresh discussion online, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer also weighed in on the larger controversy surrounding Russini.

Speaking on the "Toucher & Hardy" radio show, Breer criticized how The New York Times handled portions of its recent article examining Russini's time at The Athletic.

"The one thing that kinda jumped out at me was them putting her on the record with the text messages," Breer said. "Maybe the way that people who cover sports do their jobs is a lot different, but I would never do what they did there."

Breer continued by explaining why he believes transparency is essential when dealing with sources.

"I always say to the people I cover, if you're on the record with me, you'll know it. She thinks they're negotiating whether she's gonna talk and it's like ha that was on the record. I just think that was kind of cheap."

While Russini has not publicly responded to the latest developments, the release of the bodycam footage and Breer's comments have added another layer to an already closely watched story. With the NFL offseason often dominated by off-field headlines, the conversation surrounding Russini continues to evolve as new details emerge.