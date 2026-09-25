Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice have both appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 injury report, adding some attention around the team before Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. Both players were listed with knee injuries but took part fully in Thursday's practice. Chris Jones was limited with a calf issue. The Chiefs released their official injury report on Thursday, September 24, ahead of their trip to Miami. The report lists 12 Kansas City players, with Josh Simmons the only player who did not practice. Mahomes, Rice and Jones have all dealt with injury issues during the opening weeks of the season.

Patrick Mahomes And Rashee Rice Listed With Knee Injuries

Mahomes and Rice are two of the biggest names on the report, but their Thursday practice status offered some relief. Both were full participants, meaning they completed the team's full practice session despite being listed with knee injuries.

Mahomes has appeared on the Chiefs' injury reports with a knee issue this season, while Rice has also carried a knee designation. The official report does not give either player a game status, and both were listed as full participants on Thursday.

Chris Jones had a different practice status. The veteran defensive tackle was limited because of a calf injury, the same issue that appeared on his Week 2 report. He still played against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, when Kansas City won 33-30 in overtime.

The bigger concern for Kansas City is Josh Simmons. The left tackle missed Thursday's practice with a back injury and has already been dealing with the issue since training camp. He also missed the Chiefs' Week 1 and Week 2 games because of the back problem.

Josh Simmons Remains The Main Injury Concern For Chiefs

Simmons has now missed practice again, keeping the focus on Kansas City's offensive line. The 2025 first-round pick was listed as out for the first two games, while Kahlil Benson stepped in at left tackle during those absences.

The Chiefs' official report also lists Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Jeff Bassa, Jadon Canady, Jack Cochrane, Mansoor Delane and Jaden Hicks. All six were full participants Thursday, which gives Kansas City some positive movement heading into the weekend.

Chamarri Conner and L'Jarius Sneed were limited, joining Jones as the other Kansas City players who did not take part fully. For now, Mahomes and Rice have the clearest practice update among the team's biggest names, with both completing Thursday's session.

The Chiefs are 2-0 heading into Week 3, while the Dolphins are 0-2. Kansas City will visit Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 27, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The final injury designations later in the week will provide the next update on the team's availability.