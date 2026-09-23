Harry Kane has been frustrating goalkeepers for many years. However, when his time in football is over, he may choose to aim for something quite different – NFL goal posts. The star forward of Bayern Munich revealed that playing for MLS in the future might allow him to become a placekicker in American football. It sounds rather strange, but Kane is ready to give it a try. Until then, the 33-year-old keeps his eyes fixed on football.

Harry Kane's NFL dream could follow a future MLS move

Kane's plan relies on timing. Instead of keeping his football career in Europe and joining another sport, he can use his MLS career to try his hand in both the sports. Different timings may enable him to combine the two, although it will definitely require proper planning.

Talking to reporters at St George's Park, Kane made it clear that the plan is no less than a flash. He made it very clear that his future actions will rely on his career in football.

"Maybe if I am in the MLS in the future or somewhere like that it might be a thing where you could connect the two maybe with the seasons," Kane told reporters, via The Athletic. "That is something I will try and look at a bit more seriously. It all depends on what happens in my career over the next five or six years, the motivation and what I want to do. The NFL is a lot more realistic than the golf one, let's put it that way."

However, the remarks of Kane make it clear that the coming five or six years will be very crucial for his career as this may decide the future of the crossover. He has made no announcements on joining the NFL yet.

Harry Kane points to penalty skills as NFL advantage

According to Kane, his experience in dealing with penalty kicks can provide a basis for becoming an effective placekicker. However, both jobs involve having skills such as controlling oneself and being accurate while carrying out one's duties. Nevertheless, professional football kicking needs specialized training, which Kane was aware of.

"I take penalties and it is a very similar pressure, technique. If I did that, in terms of training, I would be closer to that more than any other sport. If I was to do it, it is something I would take seriously. I would take maybe six months to a year of trying to practice before."

The good thing is, there are examples where football players have changed sport. Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey used to play soccer before he started American football. The same case was with former Tottenham striker Clive Allen who was a member of NFL Europe squad called London Monarchs.

So, it is obvious that such an experience can be beneficial despite the lack of guarantees.

As for Kane, he has absolutely no reasons for rushing into something that will distract him from his career development. He is having a very good spell at Bayern Munich and is fully concentrated on squeezing the best out of his career.

At least for now, the chance of seeing Kane changing penalty kicks for NFL field goals is a very interesting idea.