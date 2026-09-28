Baker Mayfield's latest injury has put more focus on the way he plays the game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback hurt his right thumb while trying to make a difficult throw against the Minnesota Vikings. The injury will keep him out for at least three weeks. It also brought back an old concern from former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Arians believes Mayfield needs to know when a play is over and protect himself from needless contact. That advice now matters even more as Tampa Bay tries to recover from a poor 0-3 start.

Bruce Arians Says Mayfield Needs To Stop Forcing Plays That Can Hurt Him

Arians has seen Mayfield play up close and knows how much the quarterback wants to finish a play. But he believes that mindset can sometimes work against him.

“Not making the plays that were there. The offensive line is one of the best in the league, and he's got to quit doing this. Just throw the damn ball away, and that's not his nature,” Arians said.

The message is simple. Mayfield does not always need to force a play. Sometimes throwing the ball away can be the smarter move, especially when a quarterback is facing pressure or contact.

His latest injury showed why that matters. Mayfield was trying to make a fourth-down pass late against Minnesota when his throwing hand hit Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman. He immediately grabbed his thumb and left the game.

Arians also remembered warning Mayfield about his running style when they first met.

BAKER MAYFIELD IS LITERALLY SCREAMING IN PAIN AND GUESS WHAT…



TODD BOWLES IS SMIRKING?????



FIRE HIM PLEASEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/rK5AYrm6E5 — BakerMuse (@MuseBaker) September 28, 2026

“When I first met him, I said, ‘If you're gonna run like this, we're putting bigger shoulder pads on your a-s,'” he added.

Mayfield's Injury Makes His Risky Style An Even Bigger Concern For Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers received some relief when tests showed no fracture or major ligament or tendon damage. Still, coach Todd Bowles expects Mayfield to miss at least three weeks.

That creates a major change for Tampa Bay. Mayfield had started every game for the team since joining in 2023. His absence now puts an undrafted rookie in a difficult position.

Jalon Daniels is expected to make his first NFL start against the Green Bay Packers. He entered the Minnesota game after Mayfield went down but finished 0-for-3 with one interception.

Daniels looked more comfortable during the preseason. He completed 27 of 44 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. However, a regular-season start brings a different level of pressure.

The Buccaneers also have little time to adjust. They face Green Bay before traveling to Dallas for a Thursday night game only four days later.

Mayfield cannot change the injury now. But when he returns, Arians' message could remain relevant. Protecting himself may be just as important as making the difficult plays that have become part of his game.