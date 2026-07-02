Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are celebrating another major milestone together. Two years after saying "I do" in a heartfelt ceremony in Rhode Island, the couple marked their second wedding anniversary with an emotional look back at the day that started their married life. Since then, their journey has grown far beyond wedding memories, with parenthood adding a new chapter to one of the NFL's most admired love stories.

The anniversary also gave fans a chance to view the couple's exquisite wedding and think back on everything that's happened since. Culpo and McCaffrey's relationship has evolved over the years , from their early dating days to their engagement, wedding and growing family.

Their relationship grew from a quiet romance to a dream wedding in Rhode Island

Rumors of the couple dating initially emerged in 2019 before they went public with their romance. Over the next few years, the pair became one of the most watched couples in the NFL, with Culpo often publicly supporting McCaffrey during his football career. The San Francisco 49ers star proposed on a trip to Utah in April 2023, beginning the next chapter in their relationship.

The couple married on June 29, 2024, at Watch Hill Chapel in Rhode Island, Culpo's home state. Before the ceremony, she described marriage as a lifelong commitment and said the church wedding was the couple's biggest priority. That belief also shaped every detail of her bridal look.

She wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown with long sleeves, a classic silhouette and a dramatic lace veil. Speaking to Vogue at the time, Culpo explained why she chose a timeless design over a trend driven style.

"I didn't want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form."

"I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it's complimenting me, not overpowering me. There's so much beauty and simplicity."

Their second anniversary reflects how their love story has grown beyond the wedding day

To celebrate their second anniversary, Culpo shared a heartfelt Instagram message alongside photos from their wedding day. Her post highlighted how quickly their family has grown since that special weekend in Rhode Island.

"If you had told me on our wedding day everything we'd fit into the next two years, I never would've believed you," Culpo wrote. "Two years. Two babies... Turns out forever gets busy pretty quickly. Thank you for being the husband I always prayed for and somehow even more than I knew was possible. Our babies are so lucky to have you, and so am I. I love you more than words can say."

Since their wedding, the pair welcomed daughter Colette Annalise in July 2025 and later revealed that they are expecting their second child. The anniversary images also featured family moments, illustrating how their relationship has expanded beyond the football limelight.

Culpo may have been living the family life, but McCaffrey has been busy focusing on his NFL career. Their second anniversary is a reminder of how a relationship that began in 2019 has evolved into a lasting marriage and growing family, providing fans with yet another cause to celebrate one of the NFL's most beloved couples.