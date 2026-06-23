DeVonta Smith married his longtime partner Mya Danielle on June 13 at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, and the guest list told its own story about the relationships he has built across his football career, from Philadelphia to Tuscaloosa. People magazine reported the wedding drew 135 guests for a black-tie, intimate ceremony, with the NFL world well represented among them.

The NFL Stars and Eagles Teammates Who Attended

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts headlined the list of attendees, a natural presence given his partnership with Smith on the field since both were drafted into the league. Also there was A.J. Brown, Smith's former Eagles teammate who now plays for the New England Patriots, a guest appearance that reflects a relationship that has clearly outlasted Brown's time in Philadelphia.

A significant portion of the guest list traced back to Smith's college years at Alabama, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2020. Jaylen Waddle, his longtime college teammate and now a fellow NFL receiver, attended, alongside Pat Surtain II, Jordan Battle, Mack Wilson Sr. and Jerry Jeudy, all of whom played alongside Smith during the Crimson Tide's run of dominance in the late 2010s and early 2020s. Other current NFL players confirmed in attendance included Nakobe Dean, Jahan Dotson, A.J. Terrell Jr., Isaiah Rodgers and Parris Campbell. The NFL's official account also posted a congratulatory message to the couple following the wedding announcement on Monday.

A Wedding Built on a Long Relationship

Smith and Danielle met in middle school and share two daughters, two-year-old Kyse and one-year-old Kali. He proposed on New Year's Eve 2024, just weeks before he and the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX. The wedding itself was described as timeless, with an all-black dress code that matched the intimate tone Smith and Danielle were reportedly going for, surrounded by the teammates and friends who have shaped both his college and professional career.