Tyler Vrabel is back in the spotlight after being charged with reckless driving in Tennessee, but the event has also brought back a separate scandal involving his father, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, and NFL reporter Dianna Russini. As word of Tyler's legal trouble spread, many NFL fans instinctively linked it to a newly resurfaced story of Russini avoiding a traffic ticket with the help of an NFL head coach.

The online discussion soon shifted beyond Tyler's case, with social media users revisiting the details of Russini's reported traffic stop and questioning the unusual way it ended. The timing of both stories has fueled another round of debate surrounding the controversy that has dominated NFL headlines in recent weeks.

Tyler Vrabel's legal trouble revived questions about Russini's FaceTime traffic stop

Tyler Vrabel, 26, currently serves as an offensive line coach at Boston College. His reckless driving charge came shortly after widespread reports about the alleged relationship between his father, Mike Vrabel, and veteran NFL reporter Dianna Russini continued to dominate online discussion.

The renewed attention also brought back details from a New York Times report describing a traffic stop involving Russini. According to the report, she was pulled over for texting while driving with her two children in the vehicle. Russini reportedly told the officer she was trying to break news about Sean McDermott's firing in Buffalo.

The report said the officer mentioned he supported another NFL team instead of the Bills. Russini then reportedly responded, "Do you want to talk to the coach? You should talk to the coach," before FaceTiming an unnamed NFL head coach.

Terrible: Mike Vrabel's son, Tyler, was charged with reckless driving in Tennessee just weeks after the affair between his dad and reporter Dianna Russini was exposed.



Tyler is 26 and currently an offensive line coach at Boston College.



The Vrabel drama never ends ????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lokEPYDrXQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 28, 2026

According to the report, the coach told the officer, "You should let her go, she's a good citizen." Russini was reportedly released without receiving a ticket. The report also clarified that Mike Vrabel was not the coach involved, while Pro Football Talk later suggested there were 21 current NFL head coaches who could fit the description.

Fans used Tyler Vrabel's legal trouble to revisit the ongoing controversy

As Tyler's reckless driving charge spread across social media, fans quickly linked it to Russini's reported traffic stop and filled comment sections with jokes and criticism.

One fan wrote, "If only he had called his stepmother. so she could get him out of this mess with a FaceTime call." Another commented, "Vrabel and Rossini caused major damage to their families."

Some reactions focused less on the joke and more on the wider impact of the controversy. One user posted, "That's why they always it's selfish when a father and a mother cheat on each other. Because it hurts the kids the worst."

Although Tyler Vrabel's reckless driving case is unrelated to Russini's reported traffic stop, the timing has prompted many fans to revisit the FaceTime incident and continue debating one of the NFL's most talked about off-field controversies.